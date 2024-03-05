Amazon deal makes the incredible Garmin Instinct 2 perfect for active lifestyles

Get the Garmin Instinct 2 and save 24% on Amazon

Feature-heavy and boasting an exceptionally durable design plus an even more impressive battery life of up to 28 days in Smartwatch mode, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a real treat right now. The timepiece is ideal for people leading an active lifestyle, as it has various advanced activity profiles and offers in-depth performance metrics. The best thing about it is that you can now buy one at a 24% cheaper price.