Amazon deal makes the incredible Garmin Instinct 2 perfect for active lifestyles

Need a new rugged GPS smartwatch at discounted prices? Lady Luck is on your side! Amazon is offering the fantastic Garmin Instinct 2 at 24% off its MSRP of about $300. Surprisingly enough, this markdown lands the quality timepiece at its best price for this year, so you’re definitely in for some savings.

During the Black Friday bargain bonanza of yesteryear, we saw an even better deal on the Garmin GPS smartwatch. Back then, shoppers could save $30 more on the Instinct 2. Then again, as we mentioned, Amazon hasn’t offered such generous price cuts on the wearable this year, making the current discount the best one for 2024.

Released in 2022, the Instinct 2 easily rivals some of the best GPS smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market with its super durable and rugged design and exceptional battery life. It has plenty of functionalities, too, designed to keep you motivated and active.

With multiple built-in sports apps, you get to enjoy preloaded activity profiles for all your favorite workouts — from yoga to golf, indoor climbing, and many more. You can even track your HIIT activities! While you train, the VO2 Max feature indicates how you’re expected to perform.

When no motivation hits, the daily workout suggestions come to your rescue! The wearable can give you up to a whole week of daily suggested activities that adapt to your performance after each completed fitness session.

Just as rich, sensor-wise, the Garmin timepiece measures your heart rate, fitness age, respiration rate, sleep, stress levels, and you can also use Garmin Connect to get hydration measurements and women’s health insights. Just like some of the conventional smartwatches, this wearable notifies the wearer whenever it detects abnormal heart rates.

In a typical Garmin fashion, the Instinct 2 also boasts plenty of tracking features, as well as a beastly battery life of up to 28 days in Smartwatch mode. As you can see, this GPS smartwatch is indeed quite feature-rich. So, if you think it could be suitable for you, definitely check Amazon’s tempting deal while it’s still up for grabs.

