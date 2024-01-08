Garmin to launch a heart rate monitor for women that attaches to sports bras
Besides the gorgeous Lily 2 smartwatch revealed earlier today, Garmin announced another product aimed at women, the HRM-Fit. This is a heart rate monitor that attaches directly to medium- and high-support sports bras to more accurately track heart rate and training data in real time.
Garmin’s new heart rate monitor can be used during various activities like running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, HIIT and more. The HRM-Fit transmits all the data it tracks to compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training app and more.
Garmin’s new heart rate monitor can be used during various activities like running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, HIIT and more. The HRM-Fit transmits all the data it tracks to compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training app and more.
“Designed with comfort in mind, the HRM-Fit is a purpose-built training tool specifically created for our female customers. Whether you’re going for a run or taking a HIIT class, it easily attaches to the bottom band of a sports bra and provides accurate heart rate and training data to help you know your body better by tracking the ways you move,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing
However, if you take off your compatible smartwatch and leave it out of range, the HRM-Fit can store the workout data, then send it to the watch once the monitor is back in range of the watch.
Basically, you don’t have to wear your smartwatch while doing your exercises. The HRM-Fit easily captures steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and all-day heart rate, and then transmit all the data to your smartwatch when it’s in range. It can even update all compatible Garmin devices via the Garmin Connect smartphone app.
Basically, you don’t have to wear your smartwatch while doing your exercises. The HRM-Fit easily captures steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and all-day heart rate, and then transmit all the data to your smartwatch when it’s in range. It can even update all compatible Garmin devices via the Garmin Connect smartphone app.
According to Garmin, its new HRM-Fit heart rate monitor offers up to one year of battery life. Also, the wearable device will sell for $150.
Things that are NOT allowed: