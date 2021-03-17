Garmin launches new Approach wearable devices for golfers

The Approach S12 is a simple watch with a 1.3 -inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display. It can be paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone to provide users with their most frequently played golf courses and the latest course information. The Approach S12 packs a rechargeable battery that should last for up to 30 hours in GPS mode. This one is now available for purchase for $200.





Last but not least, the Approach G12 is a GPS rangefinder that costs just $150. It features a thin overall design with a 1.3-inch high-resolution sunlight-readable display. The wearable device offers all the benefits included in the Approach S12 and adds a built-in clip and a lanyard loop that lets users securely attach it to pockets or golf bags. The Approach G12 should last for up to 30 hours on a single battery charge.