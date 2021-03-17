Garmin launches new Approach wearable devices for golfers

Garmin has just announced
a new trio of wearable exclusively aimed at golfers. The three new wearables join Garmin's Approach lineup of GPS devices that are supposed to help golfers improve their game, or at least make it more fun.
The Approach S42
smartwatch, Approach S12 watch, and Approach G12 GPS rangefinder feature more than 42,000 preloaded courses. They promise to offer solid battery life and support connectivity with Garmin's club tracking sensor and the company's golf app. The latter allows users to upload scorecards, review performance stats, and input other golf-related information.
The only smartwatch revealed today, the Approach S42 is now available for purchase for $300. It features a 1.2-inch color touchscreen display and offers up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode. It can track all sorts of things like steps, sleep, calories, vibration alerts, move bar, and built-in sport profiles.
The Approach S12 is a simple watch with a 1.3
-inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display. It can be paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone to provide users with their most frequently played golf courses and the latest course information. The Approach S12 packs a rechargeable battery that should last for up to 30 hours in GPS mode. This one is now available for purchase for $200.
Last but not least, the Approach G12 is a GPS rangefinder that costs just $150. It features a thin overall design with a 1.3-inch high-resolution sunlight-readable display. The wearable device offers all the benefits included in the Approach S12 and adds a built-in clip and a lanyard loop that lets users securely attach it to pockets or golf bags. The Approach G12 should last for up to 30 hours on a single battery charge.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!