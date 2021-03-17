Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Wearables Garmin

Garmin launches new Approach wearable devices for golfers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 17, 2021, 7:20 AM
Garmin launches new Approach wearable devices for golfers
Garmin has just announced a new trio of wearable exclusively aimed at golfers. The three new wearables join Garmin's Approach lineup of GPS devices that are supposed to help golfers improve their game, or at least make it more fun.

The Approach S42 smartwatch, Approach S12 watch, and Approach G12 GPS rangefinder feature more than 42,000 preloaded courses. They promise to offer solid battery life and support connectivity with Garmin's club tracking sensor and the company's golf app. The latter allows users to upload scorecards, review performance stats, and input other golf-related information.

The only smartwatch revealed today, the Approach S42 is now available for purchase for $300. It features a 1.2-inch color touchscreen display and offers up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode. It can track all sorts of things like steps, sleep, calories, vibration alerts, move bar, and built-in sport profiles.

The Approach S12 is a simple watch with a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display. It can be paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone to provide users with their most frequently played golf courses and the latest course information. The Approach S12 packs a rechargeable battery that should last for up to 30 hours in GPS mode. This one is now available for purchase for $200.

Last but not least, the Approach G12 is a GPS rangefinder that costs just $150. It features a thin overall design with a 1.3-inch high-resolution sunlight-readable display. The wearable device offers all the benefits included in the Approach S12 and adds a built-in clip and a lanyard loop that lets users securely attach it to pockets or golf bags. The Approach G12 should last for up to 30 hours on a single battery charge.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's what the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch will be all about
Popular stories
Samsung's mobile chief hints that there will be no Galaxy Note model this year
Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless