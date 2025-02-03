Built for champions Garmin Forerunner 955 smartwatch is selling at a hefty discount on Amazon





The watch in question is the premium Garmin Forerunner 955, which is available at a lovely 21% markdown. This allows you to treat yourself to one for just under $395 and save $106 in the process. Considering this fella costs about $500 under normal circumstances, we believe this is a great deal you should take advantage of without hesitation.



As for the watch itself, well, it's loaded with features. For instance, it offers a training readiness score, which tells you whether your body is ready for an intense workout or if you should take it easy. In addition, it supports Garmin's Coach functionality, allowing it to offer you tailored training plans. And since this is a running smartwatch, it measures running metrics such as ground contact time and cadence.



Of course, since there is more to life than running, our friend here also supports features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces to customize your timepiece. And if that's not enough, this bad boy also boasts a touchscreen display for easier navigation through the menus and a battery life of up to 15 days in smartwatch mode.



There is this myth among gym rats that doing cardio isn't good for your gains. However, running — when you don't overdo it— actually has positive effects, such as improving your cardiovascular system and boosting stamina. There are even people who enjoy this type of cardio.If you, too, like to run, you understand how useful having a running smartwatch can be. Such a wearable can give you valuable insights into your workouts and help you become a better runner overall. Of course, these smartwatches usually come with hefty price tags, but a deal on Amazon lets you snag one at a more affordable price — if you hurry, that is.