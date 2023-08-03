Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Save $170 on a brand new Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, a true smartwatch for runners

Save $170 on a brand new Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, a true smartwatch for runners
For most people, running is something necessary to stay in shape. After all, the extra calories consumed during the day must be burned in some way, right? And running is one of the best ways to do that. But there are people that actually like to run long distances. Most of them even want to become better runners. And if you are one of these people, you are probably aware of how a smartwatch can help you improve.

However, not any smartwatch will help you become a better runner. You need a wearable that is made with that in mind. Luckily for you, Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on exactly such a smartwatch.

Right now, the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE is down by 28% at the retailer. Such a discount on the Forerunner 945 LTE means you will save $170 on this beautiful smartwatch if you act fast and get one through this deal.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE: Now $170 OFF on Amazon!

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE at a sweet $170 discount. This is a premium smartwatch full of features that will help you become a better runner.
$170 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


As a self-respecting watch for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE is just loaded with features to help you better track your running activities. And since the best way to become a better runner is to have a personal coach, the smartwatch even comes with Garmin's own Coach function, which offers training plans that adapt to you.

In addition to its many health and workout tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, allowing you to download various apps onto your smartwatch. We can say that the only downside of this wearable is that you can't use it to make or take phone calls.

As for the battery life, the Forerunner 945 LTE can last up to 2 weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In GPS mode, the watch lasts up to 12 hours with music and 7 hours with music and LTE LiveTrack.

The Forerunner 945 LTE is definitely an amazing watch and the best thing is that it can now be yours for way less. So don't waste any more time and score a huge saving on your new Forerunner 945 LTE while you can.

