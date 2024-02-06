You can now snag the LTE-enabled Garmin Forerunner 945 at $170 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you want to make your special someone feel extra appreciated this Valentine’s Day? Well, if your significant other (or yourself, for that matter) likes running, why not help them improve their performance? To do it, all you need is one of Garmin’s timepieces from the Forerunner series, such as the Garmin Forerunner 945 with LTE connectivity. That one, by the way, is now enjoying a cool 28% discount at Amazon!
Having a Forerunner 945 on your wrist allows you to track your heart rate, sleep, hydration, daily stress, women’s health, and more. As if that’s not enough, you can get Pulse Ox readings day and night, daily suggested workouts whenever you don’t feel motivated, and Garmin Pay for contactless payments on the go.
As a true running enthusiast, your significant other (or yourself) might want to share your success during a race. With LTE connectivity, the Forerunner 945 lets you receive messages from fans during a marathon. 4G connectivity also enables safety features like LiveTrack and allows users to share race updates with friends and family without having to lift a finger.
Completing the whole package is the timepiece’s stellar battery life of up to 14 days in Smartwatch mode. Overall, there’s no denying that the Forerunner 945 with LTE is a top-class GPS smartwatch. If you wish to make your special someone with a thing for running feel the love, we suggest pulling the trigger on this tempting deal while you still can.
Usually, the premium GPS smartwatch for runners can set you back almost $600. Needless to say, that’s not a price anyone can afford to pay for a wearable. At $170 off, however, the LTE-enabled device appears to be a much more attractive option. To make it an even more irresistible choice, we can just say that it hasn’t seen a substantial price cut since September 2023, when we saw it at $200 off.
With its feature-heavy design and premium looks, the Forerunner 945 easily rivals many of the top fitness trackers in 2024. It offers plenty of battery life, advanced wellness tracking, and performance-oriented fitness apps to help your beloved (or yourself) reach your running goals and set new ones in no time.
Having a Forerunner 945 on your wrist allows you to track your heart rate, sleep, hydration, daily stress, women’s health, and more. As if that’s not enough, you can get Pulse Ox readings day and night, daily suggested workouts whenever you don’t feel motivated, and Garmin Pay for contactless payments on the go.
As a true running enthusiast, your significant other (or yourself) might want to share your success during a race. With LTE connectivity, the Forerunner 945 lets you receive messages from fans during a marathon. 4G connectivity also enables safety features like LiveTrack and allows users to share race updates with friends and family without having to lift a finger.
Completing the whole package is the timepiece’s stellar battery life of up to 14 days in Smartwatch mode. Overall, there’s no denying that the Forerunner 945 with LTE is a top-class GPS smartwatch. If you wish to make your special someone with a thing for running feel the love, we suggest pulling the trigger on this tempting deal while you still can.
Things that are NOT allowed: