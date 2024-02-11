It's not too late to grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 at killer discounts on Walmart
Surprise, surprise: Garmin’s old but gold runner-centric GPS smartwatch, the Forerunner 945, still sports a super awesome price tag at Walmart. In case you missed it, the e-commerce store released a tempting discount on the wearable, slashing a humongous $300 off its price tag. Since the offer has been live for some time, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage before it ends.
Aside from the runner-centric apps, you can also enjoy Garmin Coach, which turns your GPS smartwatch into an advanced personal trainer. Moreover, you can take advantage of the daily suggested workouts the Forerunner 945 can prepare for you, among many others.
Sensor-rich, the Forerunner 945 features a Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitor, sleep monitor, and women’s health tracking. It also has several safety features. Moreover, the wearable allows you to make contactless payments and update your friends and family while you run via the LiveTrack Feature. Since this isn’t the LTE model, you’ll need a compatible smartphone to use this feature.
We should note that we’ve seen the wearable at lower prices on several occasions last year, but none of its discounts for 2024 have been more generous than this one. What’s more, even though this timepiece has seen not one but two successors, both of those retail at about twice the price of your Forerunner 945. In other words, this bad boy easily makes the better choice for those of you who want to score a bargain on their new top fitness tracker.
Designed to keep your motivation running (no pun intended!), the Garmin Forerunner gives you advanced running performance insights. Some of the specialized features runners get to enjoy here include Performance Condition, which analyzes your pace and heart rate and provides a real-time assessment of your performance, Running Dynamics, and more.
Finally, the Garmin timepiece for runners also sports a two-week battery life in smartwatch mode or 10 hours in GPS with music. That’s right, the smartwatch supports music, allowing you to download your favorite songs and playlists directly on your wrist via Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer.
