By
Garmin's exciting Forerunner 255 Music is now much more affordable on Amazon
Released in 2022, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music remains a solid choice for runners and fitness enthusiasts. The premium wearable rivals many of the best fitness trackers and watches, especially now that Amazon sells it at an awesome 28% off its price tag!

Save $111 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is available at 28% off its price tag. The GPS smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery life and countless features designed for runners and athletes. Some of these include training status, visual race predictor, triathlon activity mode, and many more. You can even store music directly on your wrist (hence the "Music" in its name). Get yours today and save 28% on Amazon. The deal only applies to the model in White.
$111 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


We’re not pulling any punches, mind you! The Forerunner model is now some $111 cheaper than usual. What makes the current offer particularly tempting is that you won’t find this timepiece at the same price at Best Buy or Walmart. By the way, the Amazon deal only applies to the model in White, but you can also save $100 on the Black paintjob.

The Forerunner 255 Music has already welcomed a successor. Then again, the Forerunner 265 still bears quite the hefty price tag, plus it comes with virtually the same set of features as its predecessor. To top this off, the newer model offers less battery life than the Forerunner 255 Music.

So, if more battery life is what you’re after, you’ll be more than happy with the 2022-released Garmin timepiece. This one may lack a touchscreen, but it comes at a much better price than the Forerunner 265. And now that it’s 28% cheaper than usual, it gives you even more bang for your buck.

The Forerunner 255 Music is compatible with both iOS and Android phones and has countless neat features for runners and athletes. The wearable. For instance, you get triathlon activity mode, something typically reserved for the more expensive Garmin watches.

Aside from this, the GPS smartwatch offers heart rate monitoring, all-day stress measurements, morning reports, daily workout suggestions, PacePro feature, and many more. You can even turn it into a personalized coach via Garmin Coach!

With up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and NFC support for contactless payments, the Garmin smartwatch indeed gives you quite a bit for your investment. If you like what it puts to the table and don’t mind the physical button navigation system, don’t shy away from Amazon’s fantastic offer and save $111 on one now.
