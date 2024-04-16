Garmin's exciting Forerunner 255 Music is now much more affordable on Amazon

Save $111 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is available at 28% off its price tag. The GPS smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery life and countless features designed for runners and athletes. Some of these include training status, visual race predictor, triathlon activity mode, and many more. You can even store music directly on your wrist (hence the "Music" in its name). Get yours today and save 28% on Amazon. The deal only applies to the model in White.