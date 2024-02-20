Cool Amazon deal makes the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 Music a no-miss for runners on a budget

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: save $110 on Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music in Aqua currently retails on Amazon at $110 off its price tag. Even though this wearable isn't exactly a spring chicken, it gives you a bang for your buck at that price. The timepiece supports many of Garmin's advanced features, including Garmin Coach, and it also stands out with a great battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode.