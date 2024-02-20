Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Cool Amazon deal makes the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 Music a no-miss for runners on a budget

Deals
Cool Amazon deal makes the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 Music a no-miss for runners on a budget
Do you like running? Would you like your favorite tunes to accompany you on your workouts while having your performance measured? In that case, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music might prove what you’re looking for. While it’s no spring chicken, this timepiece is still good enough to match some of the best budget fitness trackers. Plus, it’s now some 31% cheaper on Amazon, making it a no-miss for runners on a budget.

Since this timepiece has seen many moons, it’s obviously been available at a 31% cheaper price before. Still, a true bargain hunter always appreciates a good deal, and saving $110 on a new, untouched, unopened wearable undoubtedly seems like a decent bargain. To top it off, neither Best Buy nor Walmart now offer the same smartwatch at discounted prices, making Amazon’s offer even more tempting.

Garmin’s smartwatches stand out with stellar battery life and amazingly detailed insights into your workout performance. This one is no exception. Not only is the Forerunner 245 Music stylish despite its rugged design, especially the one with an Aqua band, but the timepiece also gives you all sorts of performance insights.

If you’re a stats junkie, the Forerunner 245 Music might become your best friend during workouts. With this bad boy on your wrist, you get much more than insights about burned calories and steps. The Garmin wearable can track your running dynamics, training effect, and training status, and it also has plenty of built-in activity profiles. It can even tell you when your body is ready to jump into the next workout and when it’s best to let it recover.

Other cool features you get here include daily suggested workouts, Garmin Coach that turns your wearable into a personal trainer, women’s health tracking, heart rate, and safety features, to mention just a few. In addition, this bad boy also has a great battery life. It can keep the lights on for as much as seven days between charges or up to six hours in GPS mode with music.

