At a whopping 41% off, the robust Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is the watch you didn't know you needed

The time has come to get a premium Garmin smartwatch that will take your workouts to the next level. Woot is offering an incredible 41% discount on the Solar Edition of the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X, letting you grab one for just $529.99. That's a whopping $370 off the smartwatch's usual price of around $900.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: Save $370 at Woot!

$529 99
$899 99
$370 off (41%)
Get the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar for $370 off its price at Woot. The watch is full of features and offers up to a whopping 37 days of battery life thanks to its solar changing. Don't hesitate and score one at a bargain price now while the offer lasts!
Buy at Woot

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: Save $174 on Amazon!

$174 off (19%)
Alternatively, you can score a Garmin Fenix 7X Solar on Amazon, where this bad boy is discounted by $174.
Buy at Amazon


Be sure to act fast, though. The deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. In true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time offer and there's no telling how much time you have to grab this bad boy at a bargain price. While $529.99 is still far from affordable, this Garmin smartwatch offers incredible value for what you're paying.

As the 'Solar' part of the name suggests, this bad boy comes with solar charging, giving you up to 37 days of use in smartwatch mode if you wear it outside for three hours a day in 50,000 lux conditions. But even without solar charging, the watch can last up to 28 days on a single charge, which is also a phenomenal battery life.

What's more, being a top-tier Garmin wearable, it comes with a plethora of features, offering 24/7 health monitoring and being capable of tracking metrics like your breathing, body energy reserves, and sleep. It even offers guidance on how to minimize the effect of jet lag, can show your stamina levels in real-time, and lets you know when you'll be fully recovered to hit the gym again.

There are also lifestyle features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and support for the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps to download. And if that's not enough, the watch comes with a dedicated LED flashlight and a touchscreen display for easier navigation.

Overall, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Edition is perfect if you're in the market for a high-end multisport smartwatch with a gazillion features, multi-GNSS support, and unbelievable battery life. So, if it fits what you've been looking for, don't hesitate! Get one at a bonkers discount today!
