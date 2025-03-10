At a whopping 41% off, the robust Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is the watch you didn't know you needed
The time has come to get a premium Garmin smartwatch that will take your workouts to the next level. Woot is offering an incredible 41% discount on the Solar Edition of the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X, letting you grab one for just $529.99. That's a whopping $370 off the smartwatch's usual price of around $900.
Be sure to act fast, though. The deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. In true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time offer and there's no telling how much time you have to grab this bad boy at a bargain price. While $529.99 is still far from affordable, this Garmin smartwatch offers incredible value for what you're paying.
As the 'Solar' part of the name suggests, this bad boy comes with solar charging, giving you up to 37 days of use in smartwatch mode if you wear it outside for three hours a day in 50,000 lux conditions. But even without solar charging, the watch can last up to 28 days on a single charge, which is also a phenomenal battery life.
There are also lifestyle features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and support for the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps to download. And if that's not enough, the watch comes with a dedicated LED flashlight and a touchscreen display for easier navigation.
Overall, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Edition is perfect if you're in the market for a high-end multisport smartwatch with a gazillion features, multi-GNSS support, and unbelievable battery life. So, if it fits what you've been looking for, don't hesitate! Get one at a bonkers discount today!
What's more, being a top-tier Garmin wearable, it comes with a plethora of features, offering 24/7 health monitoring and being capable of tracking metrics like your breathing, body energy reserves, and sleep. It even offers guidance on how to minimize the effect of jet lag, can show your stamina levels in real-time, and lets you know when you'll be fully recovered to hit the gym again.
