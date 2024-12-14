Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon drops the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar to all-time low price, letting you elevate your workouts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A mountain biker rides on a rocky trail with three Garmin smartwatches displayed in the foreground, showcasing various features such as messaging, time, and training status.
For those who live an active lifestyle, a durable wearable with long-lasting battery life is essential. So, snagging a rugged, feature-rich smartwatch like the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a great investment. And while it will usually set you back about $900, this fella is currently going for under $550 on Amazon after a serious 39% price cut.

This hefty markdown brings the watch to a new all-time low price, allowing you to save $353. But this offer is labeled as a 'Limited-time deal,' meaning it might expire any minute. That's why we strongly suggest you pull the trigger on it now before it becomes a thing of the past!

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $353!

Get the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $353 off its price at Amazon. The watch is loaded with features and delivers up to a whopping 37 days of battery life thanks to its fancy solar changing capability. Don't waste time and save while you can with this limited-time offer!
$353 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


No doubt, the biggest selling point of this Garmin smartwatch is its solar charging capability. The watch typically offers up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, but solar charging adds 9 more days, bringing the total usage time to up to 37 days on a single charge. Additionally, it delivers up to 89 hours in GPS mode without solar charging and up to 122 hours with it. However, you need to spend at least 3 hours per day in sunlight with an intensity of 50,000 lux to enjoy such battery life.

Another highlight of our friend here is that it offers round-the-clock health monitoring, including respiration tracking, body energy assessment, sleep analysis, and a jet lag advisor. It even boasts a handy built-in LED flashlight. Moreover, it can display your stamina levels in real time and tell you when you'll be fully ready to hit the gym again.

All in all, the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar brings a lot to the table and it would be a shame if you missed this opportunity to get it at such a massive price cut. So, don't wait! Save big with this deal now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is selling like hot cakes with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is selling like hot cakes with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless