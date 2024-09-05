The premium Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is once again a true gem at $250 off

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar on a white background.
A couple of weeks ago, Best Buy gave shoppers just 24 hours to take advantage of an astonishing $250 price cut on the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Well, guess what? You now have another chance to get this discount! During Best Buy's 48-hour sale event, the timepiece again lands at $649.99 instead of $899.99, giving you plenty of bang for your buck.

Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is again $250 cheaper on Best Buy. The offer will stay live during the merchant's 48-hour sale event and is set to finish on September 7. So, hurry up and get yours at lower prices while you can.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is $80 off at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is also discounted at Amazon. Over here, however, you get a much lower price cut of just $80, which lands the wearable for just under $820. There are limited quantities available.
$80 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

As you might have guessed, you don't get that much time to act on the deal. The promo is set to finish on September 7, but it might vanish sooner if supplies run out. And, considering that the timepiece is nowhere as affordable over at Amazon, we believe it might indeed end even sooner than this Saturday. That's why, should you be looking for a way to save big on one of the best Garmin Watch models, definitely check out this Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar deal.

If you're dead set on getting this fella at Amazon, you'd have to be OK with coughing up over $820, as it sells for just $80 off its usual price. What's more, it's available in limited quantities. Clearly, Best Buy has the better deal here, but to each his own.

True, this particular Fenix 7X model is far from affordable at its current price, but it's still cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That's also one of its main rivals. While it's far less popular than the Apple timepiece, the Garmin is actually the better option if you want super-accurate health and wellness tracking and a superb battery life of up to 37 days between charges.

Put it on your wrist to keep your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, sleep, and more in check. The wearable is also super feature-rich, boasting countless activity tracking tools, including advanced metrics like endurance score.

The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar will be useful even when you're skiing! It has pre-loaded ToPo Active maps, including thousands of worldwide ski resort and golf course maps, helping you navigate your path in unfamiliar terrains.

The truth is, with the Garmin Fenix 8 Series already out, chances are we'll be seeing more and more of these spicy Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar deals. When and how great they'll be, you'll have to wait and see. Or, you can just get yours with Best Buy's limited-time deal and enjoy your $250 of hard-earned savings.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

