The premium Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is once again a true gem at $250 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A couple of weeks ago, Best Buy gave shoppers just 24 hours to take advantage of an astonishing $250 price cut on the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Well, guess what? You now have another chance to get this discount! During Best Buy's 48-hour sale event, the timepiece again lands at $649.99 instead of $899.99, giving you plenty of bang for your buck.
As you might have guessed, you don't get that much time to act on the deal. The promo is set to finish on September 7, but it might vanish sooner if supplies run out. And, considering that the timepiece is nowhere as affordable over at Amazon, we believe it might indeed end even sooner than this Saturday. That's why, should you be looking for a way to save big on one of the best Garmin Watch models, definitely check out this Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar deal.
True, this particular Fenix 7X model is far from affordable at its current price, but it's still cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That's also one of its main rivals. While it's far less popular than the Apple timepiece, the Garmin is actually the better option if you want super-accurate health and wellness tracking and a superb battery life of up to 37 days between charges.
The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar will be useful even when you're skiing! It has pre-loaded ToPo Active maps, including thousands of worldwide ski resort and golf course maps, helping you navigate your path in unfamiliar terrains.
The truth is, with the Garmin Fenix 8 Series already out, chances are we'll be seeing more and more of these spicy Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar deals. When and how great they'll be, you'll have to wait and see. Or, you can just get yours with Best Buy's limited-time deal and enjoy your $250 of hard-earned savings.
As you might have guessed, you don't get that much time to act on the deal. The promo is set to finish on September 7, but it might vanish sooner if supplies run out. And, considering that the timepiece is nowhere as affordable over at Amazon, we believe it might indeed end even sooner than this Saturday. That's why, should you be looking for a way to save big on one of the best Garmin Watch models, definitely check out this Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar deal.
If you're dead set on getting this fella at Amazon, you'd have to be OK with coughing up over $820, as it sells for just $80 off its usual price. What's more, it's available in limited quantities. Clearly, Best Buy has the better deal here, but to each his own.
True, this particular Fenix 7X model is far from affordable at its current price, but it's still cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That's also one of its main rivals. While it's far less popular than the Apple timepiece, the Garmin is actually the better option if you want super-accurate health and wellness tracking and a superb battery life of up to 37 days between charges.
Put it on your wrist to keep your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, sleep, and more in check. The wearable is also super feature-rich, boasting countless activity tracking tools, including advanced metrics like endurance score.
The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar will be useful even when you're skiing! It has pre-loaded ToPo Active maps, including thousands of worldwide ski resort and golf course maps, helping you navigate your path in unfamiliar terrains.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
05 Sep, 2024The premium Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is once again a true gem at $250 off
04 Sep, 2024The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
31 Aug, 2024At superb 39% discount, the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S becomes the GPS smartwatch of your dreams
26 Aug, 2024Best Buy discounts the Garmin Forerunner 265 by $100, bringing it to a new record-low price This Best Buy deal lets you grab the Garmin Forerunner 965 at its best price ever
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: