Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you like the great outdoors and want your wearables to keep up with your pace, you’re probably better off without an Apple or Samsung piece adorning your wrist. Instead, we suggest you consider a smartwatch designed especially for active people, such as the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro. Incidentally, this premium wearable is still available at $230 off its price tag at Amazon.
Also, with this deal having been live for some time, we should warn you not to expect to be able to choose from a plethora of colors and configurations for your new Garmin smartwatch. Presently, the only available option is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro in Black.
We can’t miss the fact that the Fenix 6X Pro also features Pulse Ox technology with supported altitude acclimation for higher elevations. Moreover, Garmin’s advanced sleep monitoring can allow better insight into your sleeping patterns.
Like most premium Garmin smartwatches, this piece showcases a massive battery life. Unlike the ‘conventional’ Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Apple Watch Ultra, which have 80 and 36 hours of battery life, respectively, this smartwatch comes with up to 21 days (yup, you read that right) of juice between charges in Watch mode. If you turn on GPS mode, you’ll have just 15 hours of battery, but that’s still quite impressive compared to what traditional smartwatches deliver on that front.
So, if you missed out on getting this feature-packed wearable the first time we covered this deal about a month ago, know that it’s still not too late to take advantage. At 35% off its regular price of $649.99, the device must be much more tempting for those on a tight budget.
Also, with this deal having been live for some time, we should warn you not to expect to be able to choose from a plethora of colors and configurations for your new Garmin smartwatch. Presently, the only available option is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro in Black.
This smartwatch is packed with a wide range of incredible features, including preloaded TOPO maps, ski maps, and more, allowing you to make the most of the time spent outdoors. It might be exactly what you need if you want a personal coach you can wear on your wrist. Garmin equipped its premium wearable with an advanced PacePro feature. This one provides you with improved pace guidance during your workouts.
We can’t miss the fact that the Fenix 6X Pro also features Pulse Ox technology with supported altitude acclimation for higher elevations. Moreover, Garmin’s advanced sleep monitoring can allow better insight into your sleeping patterns.
Like most premium Garmin smartwatches, this piece showcases a massive battery life. Unlike the ‘conventional’ Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Apple Watch Ultra, which have 80 and 36 hours of battery life, respectively, this smartwatch comes with up to 21 days (yup, you read that right) of juice between charges in Watch mode. If you turn on GPS mode, you’ll have just 15 hours of battery, but that’s still quite impressive compared to what traditional smartwatches deliver on that front.
Overall, if you want to get your hands on a premium wearable and not break the bank right now, you might want to consider pulling the trigger on this deal. As we mentioned, it’s been live for some time now, so you better act before it expires.
Things that are NOT allowed: