Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live

If you like the great outdoors and want your wearables to keep up with your pace, you’re probably better off without an Apple or Samsung piece adorning your wrist. Instead, we suggest you consider a smartwatch designed especially for active people, such as the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro. Incidentally, this premium wearable is still available at $230 off its price tag at Amazon.

So, if you missed out on getting this feature-packed wearable the first time we covered this deal about a month ago, know that it’s still not too late to take advantage. At 35% off its regular price of $649.99, the device must be much more tempting for those on a tight budget.

The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro can be yours for $230 less at Amazon

Amazon is still selling the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro with a nice $230 discount. The wearable is packed with features, making it ideal for lovers of the great outdoors. It can last up to 21 days. Get it now and save big on Amazon!
$230 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Also, with this deal having been live for some time, we should warn you not to expect to be able to choose from a plethora of colors and configurations for your new Garmin smartwatch. Presently, the only available option is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro in Black.

This smartwatch is packed with a wide range of incredible features, including preloaded TOPO maps, ski maps, and more, allowing you to make the most of the time spent outdoors. It might be exactly what you need if you want a personal coach you can wear on your wrist. Garmin equipped its premium wearable with an advanced PacePro feature. This one provides you with improved pace guidance during your workouts.

We can’t miss the fact that the Fenix 6X Pro also features Pulse Ox technology with supported altitude acclimation for higher elevations. Moreover, Garmin’s advanced sleep monitoring can allow better insight into your sleeping patterns.

Like most premium Garmin smartwatches, this piece showcases a massive battery life. Unlike the ‘conventional’ Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Apple Watch Ultra, which have 80 and 36 hours of battery life, respectively, this smartwatch comes with up to 21 days (yup, you read that right) of juice between charges in Watch mode. If you turn on GPS mode, you’ll have just 15 hours of battery, but that’s still quite impressive compared to what traditional smartwatches deliver on that front.

Overall, if you want to get your hands on a premium wearable and not break the bank right now, you might want to consider pulling the trigger on this deal. As we mentioned, it’s been live for some time now, so you better act before it expires.

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
