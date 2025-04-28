Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon

A few weeks ago, we stumbled upon an unmissable deal on the Sapphire Edition of the high-end Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) smartwatch, letting you save a whopping $300 on Amazon. If you missed it, you might want to act fast and grab one now. The watch is still heavily discounted and available at the same discount.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 47mm Sapphire Edition: Save $300!

$300 off (30%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the 47mm version of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 at a solid $300 discount. The watch is loaded with features, has amazing durability and is an absolute bargain at it current price. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


With this markdown, you can treat yourself to a premium multisport timepiece for south of $700 instead of paying its usual price of around $1,000. And while the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, the e-commerce giant still handles the shipping. Plus, you'll have 30 days to return the wearable if needed.

Now, we understand that the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is a far cry from affordable, even with its current discount. However, it has a lot to offer in return, making it an investment rather than just a fancy accessory.

Tough, sleek, and made to last — this Galaxy Watch Ultra competitor packs a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Additionally, its case is built from fiber-reinforced polymer and features a titanium bezel for added strength.

All this helps it meet military-grade standards for durability, making sure it can handle whatever comes its way. Plus, with a battery that lasts up to 16 days, it's perfect for adventurers or anyone who just wants a reliable watch that doesn't need to be charged daily.

But the highlights don't stop there! As a high-end smartwatch, our friend here is loaded with health-tracking features to help you stay on top of your fitness game. It tells you how much recovery time you need before your next workout, tracks your stamina levels, and even offers personalized training plans with its Coach function.

On top of that, it has a built-in LED flashlight, smart notifications support, Garmin Pay for quick payments, and access to the Connect IQ store, where you can find apps and watch faces to customize your experience.

All in all, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) brings a ton of value, especially with its current deal on Amazon. Grab yours today and save big!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
