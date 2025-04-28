The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
A few weeks ago, we stumbled upon an unmissable deal on the Sapphire Edition of the high-end Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) smartwatch, letting you save a whopping $300 on Amazon. If you missed it, you might want to act fast and grab one now. The watch is still heavily discounted and available at the same discount.
With this markdown, you can treat yourself to a premium multisport timepiece for south of $700 instead of paying its usual price of around $1,000. And while the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, the e-commerce giant still handles the shipping. Plus, you'll have 30 days to return the wearable if needed.
Now, we understand that the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is a far cry from affordable, even with its current discount. However, it has a lot to offer in return, making it an investment rather than just a fancy accessory.
All this helps it meet military-grade standards for durability, making sure it can handle whatever comes its way. Plus, with a battery that lasts up to 16 days, it's perfect for adventurers or anyone who just wants a reliable watch that doesn't need to be charged daily.
But the highlights don't stop there! As a high-end smartwatch, our friend here is loaded with health-tracking features to help you stay on top of your fitness game. It tells you how much recovery time you need before your next workout, tracks your stamina levels, and even offers personalized training plans with its Coach function.
On top of that, it has a built-in LED flashlight, smart notifications support, Garmin Pay for quick payments, and access to the Connect IQ store, where you can find apps and watch faces to customize your experience.
All in all, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) brings a ton of value, especially with its current deal on Amazon. Grab yours today and save big!
