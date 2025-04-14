Epic deal slashes $300 off the premium Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) is one of Garmin's high-end multisport smartwatches, making it a great pick for any outdoor enthusiast looking for a feature-rich, durable smartwatch. There's just one catch, though — the price.

As a premium high-performance smartwatch, it also comes with a premium price tag. That's why the best way to get one is with a generous deal. And guess what we've found? A Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) available at a massive discount on Amazon.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 47mm Sapphire Edition: Now $300 OFF!

$300 off (30%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the 47mm version of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 at a sweet $300 discount. The watch is full of features, has amazing durability and is an absolute bargain at it current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


A third-party seller is offering the 47mm Sapphire Edition of this timepiece at a hefty 30% price cut. This allows you to get your hands on the model in black for south of $700, saving you a whopping $300 in the process. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.

Splurging $700 on a smartwatch isn't a small decision, but we believe this Garmin wearable is well worth the investment. For starters, it boasts a stunning, scratch-resistant AMOLED touchscreen display made of sapphire crystal. In addition, its case is constructed from a fiber-reinforced polymer, while the bezel is made of titanium.

These premium materials provide military-grade durability, ensuring the watch can handle whatever challenges come its way. And with up to 16 days of battery life, it's made for those who love to explore the outdoors or simply want to avoid the hassle of daily charging.

There are a plethora of health-tracking features on board as well. It can tell you how much time you need to fully recover before your next workout, display your stamina, much like a video game does, and even provide tailored training plans via its Coach functionality. And if that's not enough, the watch boasts a dedicated LED flashlight, smart notification support, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces.

Overall, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) offers a lot of value, especially at its current price on Amazon. Don't wait—save on one today!
