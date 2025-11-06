Now 50% off, the premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition plunges to its lowest price ever
The 47mm variant of this high-end Garmin wearable has never been $500 cheaper!
Now, the e-commerce giant claims this is the “lowest price in 30 days,” but it’s actually the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Yep, this ultra-expensive 47mm watch has never plunged under $500 before. We also checked prices at Walmart, and guess what? Over there, you pay the same price for a refurbished model. Amazon, on the other hand, sells you a brand-new timepiece, so it’s clearly the best place to shop right now.
Featuring a large 47mm case, titanium bezel and rear cover, plus military-grade protection against heat, water, and shock, this is a true high-end smartwatch. It also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a durable scratch-resistant sapphire cover, ensuring it stays as good as new for years to come.
Rounding things out is an impressive 16-day battery life in smartwatch mode. However you look at it, the Epix Pro Gen 2 is one of the best Apple Watch Ultra 3 alternatives.
We’ve come across multiple offers on this advanced performance watch before, but this massive 50% markdown on the 47mm variant is definitely a first. And as you can see, the Epix Pro Gen 2 brings a lot to the table, making it an absolute hit right now. We don’t expect the sale to last long, so you should act really quickly if you want to save a whopping $500.
