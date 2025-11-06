Now 50% off, the premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition plunges to its lowest price ever

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but this jaw-dropping deal on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 makes us feel like the event is here already. Believe it or not, the Sapphire Edition of this premium wearable is now a smashing 50% off its original price. That means you can grab the 47mm variant for just under $500 instead of nearly $1,000 at Amazon.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire is 50% off

$500 off (50%)
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is now an unbelievably good bargain! Possibly for a limited time, Amazon is letting you grab the 47mm variant in Black for a whopping 50% off. In case you're wondering, this particular variant has never been down by 50% before!
Buy at Amazon

Now, the e-commerce giant claims this is the “lowest price in 30 days,” but it’s actually the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Yep, this ultra-expensive 47mm watch has never plunged under $500 before. We also checked prices at Walmart, and guess what? Over there, you pay the same price for a refurbished model. Amazon, on the other hand, sells you a brand-new timepiece, so it’s clearly the best place to shop right now.

Featuring a large 47mm case, titanium bezel and rear cover, plus military-grade protection against heat, water, and shock, this is a true high-end smartwatch. It also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a durable scratch-resistant sapphire cover, ensuring it stays as good as new for years to come.

But it’s not just the design that impresses here. The Garmin watch has everything you can possibly need and more. It comes with a built-in flashlight and a plethora of advanced features. Some standouts include health snapshot, altitude and heat acclimation, multisport and triathlon profiles, and multicontinent TOPO maps.

Rounding things out is an impressive 16-day battery life in smartwatch mode. However you look at it, the Epix Pro Gen 2 is one of the best Apple Watch Ultra 3 alternatives.

We’ve come across multiple offers on this advanced performance watch before, but this massive 50% markdown on the 47mm variant is definitely a first. And as you can see, the Epix Pro Gen 2 brings a lot to the table, making it an absolute hit right now. We don’t expect the sale to last long, so you should act really quickly if you want to save a whopping $500.

