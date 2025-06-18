Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon

The 47mm Sapphire Edition of the smartwatch is selling for a whopping $300 off, making it too good to pass up.

A close-up of a Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2).
A smartwatch with epic durability usually comes at an epic price. For instance, the Sapphire Edition of the high-end Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) brings a lot to the table, but with an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of about $1,000, it's an extremely tough sell.

Fortunately, retailers like Amazon often have tempting deals on such smartwatches, allowing you to grab one with an epic discount. In fact, you can save big on exactly the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) with a sapphire glass display right now on Amazon.

47mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition: Save $300!

$300 off (30%)
A third-party seller on Amazon has knocked $300 off the 47mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. The watch is packed with features, has a durable design, and is a must-have at its current price. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Yep! A third-party seller is offering a generous $300 markdown on this particular version of Garmin's premium smartwatch, letting you score one for just under $700. And even though the deal doesn't come directly from Amazon, it's the one handling the shipping. Plus, you still have 30 days to return the smartwatch if anything's wrong with it. So there's really nothing to worry about.

Sure, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) isn't exactly affordable—even at its current price on Amazon—but the truth is, you do get a lot with this bad boy.

In addition to its scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display—which is a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, by the way—the smartwatch also boasts a fiber-reinforced polymer case and a titanium bezel. All of that makes it tough as nails, ready to handle whatever you throw its way.

On top of that, it can last up to 16 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode—offering battery life the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can only dream of. And with it being a premium timepiece, it's also loaded with features. For instance, it can track your energy reserves as well as your stamina levels. Moreover, it supports the Garmin Coach feature, which allows it to offer tailored training plans.

Beyond the health-tracking features, it also has a built-in LED flashlight and supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find apps and watch faces.

Overall, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is worth getting despite its hefty price tag. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't wait—save now!

