Amazon deal knocks 38% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 price tag, turning it into a treat

Garmin Epix Gen 2: save 38% right now at Amazon Amazon is now letting you save 38% on one of Garmin's most impressive GPS smartwatches. The premium Epix Gen 2 boasts an AMOLED display with Always-On feature enabled, up to 16 days of battery life, plenty of pre-built sports apps, and next-level navigation system support. Get it now and save big. $302 off (38%) Buy at Amazon



With its premium design, large 47mm case, and AMOLED screen, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is made to impress, and not just that. The wearable sports some impressive features reserved for Garmin’s top-end models. One of those is the handy Garmin Coach feature, which transforms your wearable into a personalized trainer for free.



Like every other fitness tracker, the Garmin smartwatch keeps track of your steps, training status, real-time stamina, and more. With plenty of performance-tracking sensors and a Race widget, this wearable follows the entire journey, giving you accurate overviews of your longest workouts.



Speaking of long journeys, this puppy is equipped with Multi-band GNSS to deliver more accurate navigation in any environment. There are also some safety features on deck, allowing you to make the most of every challenge without compromising your safety.



With an equally impressive battery life of up to 17 days in Smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode, this wearable won’t leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere. There’s no beating out gums here – this bad boy really has a lot to offer.



So, if you were initially put off by the wearable’s MSRP of $799.99, know that now’s the perfect time to get it at a bargain. In case you agree, go ahead and get yours at 38% off while you can.