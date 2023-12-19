Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Amazon deal knocks 38% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 price tag, turning it into a treat

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon deal knocks 38% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 price tag, turning it into a treat
If you’re a fitness enthusiast looking for a premium fitness tracker, chances are you’d love having a Garmin on your wrist. And what could be better than a model from the Epix series, currently retailing at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 38%? If that tickles your fancy, head to Amazon and snag the high-end Garmin Epix Gen 2 for a $n. At that price, it looks sweeter than ever!

While we saw the wearable at a lower price on Black Friday, the markdown back then wasn’t all that different from the discount we’re seeing now. Given that there’s almost a year until the next shopping season, we’d say now might be a good time to snag this incredible wearable at a lower price; you might not get another chance to do so this year.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: save 38% right now at Amazon

Amazon is now letting you save 38% on one of Garmin's most impressive GPS smartwatches. The premium Epix Gen 2 boasts an AMOLED display with Always-On feature enabled, up to 16 days of battery life, plenty of pre-built sports apps, and next-level navigation system support. Get it now and save big.
$302 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

With its premium design, large 47mm case, and AMOLED screen, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is made to impress, and not just that. The wearable sports some impressive features reserved for Garmin’s top-end models. One of those is the handy Garmin Coach feature, which transforms your wearable into a personalized trainer for free.

Like every other fitness tracker, the Garmin smartwatch keeps track of your steps, training status, real-time stamina, and more. With plenty of performance-tracking sensors and a Race widget, this wearable follows the entire journey, giving you accurate overviews of your longest workouts.

Speaking of long journeys, this puppy is equipped with Multi-band GNSS to deliver more accurate navigation in any environment. There are also some safety features on deck, allowing you to make the most of every challenge without compromising your safety.

With an equally impressive battery life of up to 17 days in Smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode, this wearable won’t leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere. There’s no beating out gums here – this bad boy really has a lot to offer.

So, if you were initially put off by the wearable’s MSRP of $799.99, know that now’s the perfect time to get it at a bargain. In case you agree, go ahead and get yours at 38% off while you can.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless