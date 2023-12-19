Amazon deal knocks 38% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 price tag, turning it into a treat
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re a fitness enthusiast looking for a premium fitness tracker, chances are you’d love having a Garmin on your wrist. And what could be better than a model from the Epix series, currently retailing at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 38%? If that tickles your fancy, head to Amazon and snag the high-end Garmin Epix Gen 2 for a $n. At that price, it looks sweeter than ever!
With its premium design, large 47mm case, and AMOLED screen, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is made to impress, and not just that. The wearable sports some impressive features reserved for Garmin’s top-end models. One of those is the handy Garmin Coach feature, which transforms your wearable into a personalized trainer for free.
Speaking of long journeys, this puppy is equipped with Multi-band GNSS to deliver more accurate navigation in any environment. There are also some safety features on deck, allowing you to make the most of every challenge without compromising your safety.
With an equally impressive battery life of up to 17 days in Smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode, this wearable won’t leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere. There’s no beating out gums here – this bad boy really has a lot to offer.
So, if you were initially put off by the wearable’s MSRP of $799.99, know that now’s the perfect time to get it at a bargain. In case you agree, go ahead and get yours at 38% off while you can.
While we saw the wearable at a lower price on Black Friday, the markdown back then wasn’t all that different from the discount we’re seeing now. Given that there’s almost a year until the next shopping season, we’d say now might be a good time to snag this incredible wearable at a lower price; you might not get another chance to do so this year.
With its premium design, large 47mm case, and AMOLED screen, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is made to impress, and not just that. The wearable sports some impressive features reserved for Garmin’s top-end models. One of those is the handy Garmin Coach feature, which transforms your wearable into a personalized trainer for free.
Like every other fitness tracker, the Garmin smartwatch keeps track of your steps, training status, real-time stamina, and more. With plenty of performance-tracking sensors and a Race widget, this wearable follows the entire journey, giving you accurate overviews of your longest workouts.
Speaking of long journeys, this puppy is equipped with Multi-band GNSS to deliver more accurate navigation in any environment. There are also some safety features on deck, allowing you to make the most of every challenge without compromising your safety.
With an equally impressive battery life of up to 17 days in Smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode, this wearable won’t leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere. There’s no beating out gums here – this bad boy really has a lot to offer.
So, if you were initially put off by the wearable’s MSRP of $799.99, know that now’s the perfect time to get it at a bargain. In case you agree, go ahead and get yours at 38% off while you can.
Things that are NOT allowed: