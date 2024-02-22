Treat yourself to the phenomenal Garmin Epix Gen 2, now 28% off on Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 is again 28% off at Amazon

Garmin's Epix Gen 2 is again available at 28% off on Amazon. The feature-rich wearable offers a plethora of awesome features, including Garmin Coach, plenty of activity profiles, a great 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and more. Don't miss out on the chance to get it at $226 off its price tag.