Treat yourself to the phenomenal Garmin Epix Gen 2, now 28% off on Amazon

One of Garmin’s most advanced premium smartwatches, aptly named Epix Gen 2, is once again becoming a tempting choice for fitness enthusiasts who don’t mind spending the extra dough. This top-of-the-line timepiece is again available at a much lower price, boasting a sweet 28% markdown, landing it under the $570 mark.

We should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the epic wearable boasting such a generous discount. Still, a deal is a deal, and saving $226 on such a premium GPS smartwatch seems like a pretty good one at that.

To add an extra layer of awesomeness to an already generous savings opportunity, keep in mind this offer has no matching counterparts at Walmart or Best Buy. Clearly, if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on this fantastic premium wearable, you should absolutely go for Amazon’s deal while it’s still up for grabs.

As a premium smartwatch for the active, the Epix Gen 2 is a treasure trove of handy apps and features. With its advanced fitness apps and tracking capabilities, the timepiece provides the wearer with all sorts of performance insights on a gorgeous 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED screen.

The Garmin timepiece tracks sleep, stress, heart rate, Pulse Ox, hydration levels, real-time stamina, and ski dynamics, to mention a few of its many fantastic functions. You also get a plethora of activity profiles, even daily suggested workouts and Garmin Coach support.

With an equally impressive battery life of up to 16 days, the Epix Gen 2 easily beats the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the battery front. The timepiece offers features you typically find on conventional smartwatches, like making payments on the go, displaying messages when paired with your phone, and keeping you safe with refined emergency features.

While it’s definitely rather pricey at its MSRP of $799.99, the Garmin wearable is way more attractive at 28% off. If you agree with us, go ahead and pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal while you still can.

