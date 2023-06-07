Save $200 on a fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition, one of the best Garmin smartwatches out there
For most of us, the features that the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 5 have, are more than enough. However, if you are a hardcore outdoor enthusiast, an Apple Watch or a Galaxy Watch just won't work for you. That is why the best choice you can make is to get a Garmin smartwatch instead. As you probably know, Garmin smartwatches are more precise, usually pack a ton of useful features, and are specifically made for fitness and outdoor aficionados.
You can now get a fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition with a sweet $200 discount. This means you can buy a 42mm and a 47mm fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition for just $699.99 or a 51mm one for $799.99.
True, the fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition isn't exactly a budget-friendly device. However, it's just loaded with features and is perfect for runners, skiers, surfers, and climbers. The watch can even calculate and display your stamina in real time. It's like the stamina meter in video games, but you know, in real life. Another nice feature is the Recovery Time Advisor, which tells you when exactly you will be ready for another hard training.
On top of its fancy features, the fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition also has 24/7 health tracking and functions like respiration tracking, body energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and even jet lag advisor. Oh, and did we mention the built-in LED flashlight that this bad boy has?
Also, as the "Solar" part in the fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition's name reveals, this smartwatch has solar charging, which increases its battery life to up to 37 days in smartwatch mode.
As you can see, the fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition totally deserves the investment. And we just mentioned only a few features that the smartwatch has. So, if you want to get one, we advise you to do so now while you can save big on this amazing smartwatch.
If you are in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, then today is your lucky day because both Best Buy and Garmin have a killer deal on one of the best Garmin smartwatches out there, the fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition.
