Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

No more gaming phones from Lenovo: the Legion series is dead

Lenovo
3
No more gaming phones from Lenovo: the Legion series is dead
Gaming phones are a niche that seemed to be doing pleanty fine in the last few years, but that is not the case for every company manufacturing them. Lenovo was one of the more prominent players in this segment but judging by what a spokesperson for the company has recently stated it is looking like the company will be ditching its gaming phone series.

The folks at AndroidAuthority contacted Lenovo after rumors of it shutting down its Lenovo Legion smartphone line, and the response they got confirmed that. The spokesperson stated that Lenovo would no longer invest in its mobile gaming phones as the company is going through a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation.

The spokesperson goes on to basically say that this news does not mean Lenovo is abandoning the gaming business. They point out the company's history of advancing the gaming category across all mediums and focusing their efforts that can bring the most value to all gamers.

The last gaming phone Lenovo released was the Lenovo Legion Y70 in 2022. It was only available in Asia and Europe and did not do very well in terms of sales. What the spokesperson is saying can roughly be translated that Lenovo no longer sees a profit in this segment and does not deem it practical to invest more resources into it.

Despite Lenovo exiting and throwing in the towel on gaming phones, one company is still holding this segment alive and carrying most of the weight on its shoulders — Asus! Asus is well known for its amazing gamer-oriented hardware, and its ROG phones are no different. The Asus ROG 6 Pro that got released last November was a total beast, and we had lots of fun reviewing it here at PhoneArena, showing us that there is still a market for these powerful devices.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless