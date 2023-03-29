No more gaming phones from Lenovo: the Legion series is dead
Gaming phones are a niche that seemed to be doing pleanty fine in the last few years, but that is not the case for every company manufacturing them. Lenovo was one of the more prominent players in this segment but judging by what a spokesperson for the company has recently stated it is looking like the company will be ditching its gaming phone series.
The spokesperson goes on to basically say that this news does not mean Lenovo is abandoning the gaming business. They point out the company's history of advancing the gaming category across all mediums and focusing their efforts that can bring the most value to all gamers.
Despite Lenovo exiting and throwing in the towel on gaming phones, one company is still holding this segment alive and carrying most of the weight on its shoulders — Asus! Asus is well known for its amazing gamer-oriented hardware, and its ROG phones are no different. The Asus ROG 6 Pro that got released last November was a total beast, and we had lots of fun reviewing it here at PhoneArena, showing us that there is still a market for these powerful devices.
The folks at AndroidAuthority contacted Lenovo after rumors of it shutting down its Lenovo Legion smartphone line, and the response they got confirmed that. The spokesperson stated that Lenovo would no longer invest in its mobile gaming phones as the company is going through a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation.
The last gaming phone Lenovo released was the Lenovo Legion Y70 in 2022. It was only available in Asia and Europe and did not do very well in terms of sales. What the spokesperson is saying can roughly be translated that Lenovo no longer sees a profit in this segment and does not deem it practical to invest more resources into it.
