Game Mode comes with iOS 18 to polish up your mobile gaming sessions
Once iOS 18 is here and your iPhone receives the update, you'll get (among many other things) a dedicated Game Mode.
This is how Apple itself puts it – they promise that Game Mode will maximize the gameplay performance:
What's more, the AirPods and controllers are getting more responsive and reliable as well. Apple states that Game Mode will "dramatically reduce audio latency with AirPods, and makes wireless game controllers incredibly responsive". It should be noted that this feature will be available on AirPods Pro 2nd generation, no earlier.
But why game on mobile?
Let desktop and console users fight over which gaming platform is better – this dispute will never be over.
But why game on a mobile device… like a smartphone?
Well, because you can game anywhere – on the bus, in the bathroom, or at the family BBQ, while everyone else is enjoying the sun outside – no clunky consoles needed! Plus, your wallet will thank you with loads of free-to-play options and cheap games that won't break the bank.
The sheer number of smartphone users means you can always find someone to crush in Candy Crush or team up with in Clash Royale. Updates and new content keep things spicy, so your gaming experience never goes stale. And let's not forget the quirky touch controls and augmented reality features that make mobile gaming a hilariously immersive adventure.
