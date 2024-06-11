Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Game Mode comes with iOS 18 to polish up your mobile gaming sessions

By
0comments
Game Mode comes with iOS 18 to polish up your mobile gaming sessions
Once iOS 18 is here and your iPhone receives the update, you'll get (among many other things) a dedicated Game Mode.

This is how Apple itself puts it – they promise that Game Mode will maximize the gameplay performance:

Game Mode minimizes background activity to sustain consistently high frame rates for hours of continuous gameplay.

What's more, the AirPods and controllers are getting more responsive and reliable as well. Apple states that Game Mode will "dramatically reduce audio latency with AirPods, and makes wireless game controllers incredibly responsive". It should be noted that this feature will be available on AirPods Pro 2nd generation, no earlier.

But why game on mobile?


Let desktop and console users fight over which gaming platform is better – this dispute will never be over.

But why game on a mobile device… like a smartphone?

Well, because you can game anywhere – on the bus, in the bathroom, or at the family BBQ, while everyone else is enjoying the sun outside – no clunky consoles needed! Plus, your wallet will thank you with loads of free-to-play options and cheap games that won't break the bank.

The sheer number of smartphone users means you can always find someone to crush in Candy Crush or team up with in Clash Royale. Updates and new content keep things spicy, so your gaming experience never goes stale. And let's not forget the quirky touch controls and augmented reality features that make mobile gaming a hilariously immersive adventure.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless