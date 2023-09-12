A tempting limited-time deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is live at Samsung

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Attention, everyone! The Samsung Discover Week is still going, and, oh boy, it’s going strong! One of the latest appealing offers we’ve come across at Samsung.com gives you a limited-time chance to save up to a whopping $1,320 on select Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB colors. Talk about affordable!

Innovative, beautiful, and... quite expensive at its regular price, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But if you’re one of those people who won’t settle for something other than cutting-edge innovation, you might want to consider getting this solid performer. And plus, it’s not every day you get to save up to $1,320 on a device like this one.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,320 off with trade-in

If you've been waiting for an awesome trade-in deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, wait no longer! Right now, the 512GB configuration in Phantom Black sells for $120 less at Samsung.com. If you want to maximize your savings, you can take advantage of the enhanced trade-in offer that gives you up to $1200 off your new phone.
$1320 off (69%) Trade-in
$599 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung


Samsung advertises this deal as being available for a limited time, meaning you’d better pull the trigger before it expires. As mentioned earlier, this is a trade-in offer. So, to maximize your savings, you need to trade in an eligible device. The trade-in credit you get varies from $200 to $1,200 at the moment, depending on what device you provide. Other than that, you receive an instant $120 off on the 512GB configuration in Phantom Black.

In other words, you can get Samsung’s most premium foldable phone for just $599! However you look at it, that’s an unbeatable price for such a powerful smartphone. How powerful exactly? Well, to begin with, it has the Galaxy-exclusive overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on deck. Samsung included 12GB RAM to complement the lighting-speed processor.

This bad boy has an equally mesmerizing display. Like all models of the Galaxy Z Fold series, it has two panels. Here, both of those are AMOLED screens. The outer panel is 6.2 inches. The inner foldable screen boasts 7.2 inches in size. Moreover, both panels feature a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

We can’t overlook the design changes this smartphone has went through. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 showcases an improved hinge design and a shallower crease. As you might expect, the phone’s camera is just as exceptional as everything else about it.

For such a buffed-up powerhouse, the Samsung smartphone has a reasonable battery life of about a day with moderate use. Still, if you’re having an extensive gaming session, we’d suggest having a charger nearby.

