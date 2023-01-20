Galaxy Z Fold 4 getting January security patch in the US, One UI 5.1 probably coming soon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 units across the US are currently getting the January security patch for their Android 13-based One UI 5. Rolling under the F936U1UES1BWA2 build number, the latest update is headed to unlocked variants of the Z Fold 4. The same update has already arrived to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the good ol' US of A.
It is also rolling to a slew of carrier networks, including but not limited to T-Mobile, AT&T, Tracfone, MetroPCS, Cricket Wireless, Nextech, Bluegrass Cellular, and US Cellular, but other carrier-specific versions of the foldable phone should start receiving it soon enough.
No new features are available in this security patch, aside from, well, bug fixes and patching holes for more than 70 vulnerabilities that plague Galaxy devices, though not all of these are found on the Z Fold 4 in particular. Some 20 of those are regular fixes for Galaxies, whereas the rest are high-severity issues that come straight out of Google's Android Security Bulletin.
While this software update isn't particularly exciting, we expect that the One UI 5.1 major software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could arrive as early as next month. The software update will debut on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, and it's normal to expect it the rest of Samsung's top devices pretty soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: