Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung starts internal testing of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta for Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Android Software updates
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung starts internal testing of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta for Galaxy S23 series
Samsung is expected to push out the first One UI 6 Beta during the third week of this month for the Galaxy S23 line. Yes, we are now in July if for some reason this has slipped past you. And included with the first One UI 6 Beta will be the first Android 14 Beta for Sammy's current flagship smartphone series. Those brave enough to install the first One UI 6 Beta when it arrives will get their first taste of Android 14. However, there is a caveat. Since this will be an early Beta release of Android 14, it will be unstable and not fit for your daily driver.

To see how the first One UI 6 Beta and Android 14 Beta might impact the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra, the device was benchmarked on Geekbench (via Tarun Vats). Since the version of Android 14 being used is a test version, the single-core score of 1712 and the multi-core score of 3476 is lower than the results that we would expect following the release of the final version of One UI 6 (which will include the final version of Android 14).

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is benchmarked with an Android 14 Beta installed - Samsung starts internal testing of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta for Galaxy S23 series
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is benchmarked with an Android 14 Beta installed

That score compares with a recent Geekbench test of the same phone running Android 13 of 1871 and 4942 for the single-core and multi-core results respectively. The device tested is model SM-S918U which is a Galaxy S23 Ultra carrier-locked to AT&T.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours now!

The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700!

Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option.
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

While the results really don't tell us anything, the existence of this benchmark test is newsworthy. It means that Samsung is indeed internally testing the One UI 6 Beta and the Android 14 Beta for the Galaxy S23 series. Traditionally, the current flagship models receive the One UI/Android Beta releases before other Galaxy handsets with the previous year's flagship series-in this case the Galaxy S22 line-next in the queue to receive it.

Samsung is hoping to bring its One UI interface and the next build of Android to users of its Galaxy handsets earlier each year. Last year Google released Android 13 for eligible Pixels in the middle of August while the One UI 5/Android 13 update was released to the Galaxy S22 series on October 24th. With Android 14 expected to drop next month for the Pixel 4a (5G) and newer models, Samsung could narrow the gap a little when it releases the final version of One UI 6/Android 14 to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Lenovo is now selling the reasonably priced Motorola ThinkPhone at an even lower price
Lenovo is now selling the reasonably priced Motorola ThinkPhone at an even lower price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung SmartTag 2 item tracker gets certified by Bluetooth SIG
Samsung SmartTag 2 item tracker gets certified by Bluetooth SIG
Apple tipped to be working on a large iPad/Mac screen that turns into a smart display
Apple tipped to be working on a large iPad/Mac screen that turns into a smart display
S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to a very gettable price
S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to a very gettable price
Snag the drastically discounted Beats Studio3 ANC headphones before time runs out
Snag the drastically discounted Beats Studio3 ANC headphones before time runs out
Goldman Sachs might dump the Apple Card on the lap of American Express
Goldman Sachs might dump the Apple Card on the lap of American Express
Samsung starts internal testing of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta for Galaxy S23 series
Samsung starts internal testing of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta for Galaxy S23 series
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless