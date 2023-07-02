Samsung starts internal testing of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta for Galaxy S23 series

Samsung is expected to push out the first One UI 6 Beta during the third week of this month for the Galaxy S23 line. Yes, we are now in July if for some reason this has slipped past you. And included with the first One UI 6 Beta will be the first Android 14 Beta for Sammy's current flagship smartphone series. Those brave enough to install the first One UI 6 Beta when it arrives will get their first taste of Android 14. However, there is a caveat. Since this will be an early Beta release of Android 14, it will be unstable and not fit for your daily driver.







To see how the first One UI 6 Beta and Android 14 Beta might impact the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra, the device was benchmarked on Geekbench (via Tarun Vats ). Since the version of Android 14 being used is a test version, the single-core score of 1712 and the multi-core score of 3476 is lower than the results that we would expect following the release of the final version of One UI 6 (which will include the final version of Android 14).









That score compares with a recent Geekbench test of the same phone running Android 13 of 1871 and 4942 for the single-core and multi-core results respectively. The device tested is model SM-S918U which is a Galaxy S23 Ultra carrier-locked to AT&T.



The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours now! The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





While the results really don't tell us anything, the existence of this benchmark test is newsworthy. It means that Samsung is indeed internally testing the One UI 6 Beta and the Android 14 Beta for the Galaxy S23 series. Traditionally, the current flagship models receive the One UI/Android Beta releases before other Galaxy handsets with the previous year's flagship series-in this case the Galaxy S22 line-next in the queue to receive it.



