Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors - what to expect
Smartphone manufacturers are a bit conservative nowadays, especially when it comes to colors. Most of the big brands opt to play it safe, and paint their flagship phones in black, or gray/silver.
Last year we saw the Galaxy Z Fold 3 exploiting the Phantom moniker for its three color options - Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Now, even though the successor is right around the corner - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors remain a mystery.
Here’s a surprise for you! The color, normally reserved for trousers, old Toyota Camrys, and countryside wallpapers is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold! According to display analyst Ross Young, the next foldable Samsung flagship will come in Beige.
That’s a switch from last year’s Phantom Green (as an exclusive color), but what about the other color options? Has Samsung shuffled things a bit or decided to play it safe, phantom or no phantom?
The same sources claim that there will be a Galaxy Z Fold 4 in black, and even though the Phantom part has allegedly been dropped from the name of the phone, the black color remains more or less unchained.
I know what you’re thinking here - another boring color combination. The silver (gray) lining here is that the gray color is one of the least susceptible to dirt, fingerprints, smudges and other imperfections that might trigger your OCD and ruin your experience.
Granted, it’s not the most exciting color out there, and we still have to see what shade of gray it is (shameless 50 shades of gray reference here), but all it all - that’s Samsung playing it extremely safe.
Nothing is set in stone, of course, until the official announcement we won’t be sure of the exact Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors. But even then, we’d have to see those colors in person to make any objective judgment.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors might not promise much excitement (although the Beige option will be interesting, no doubt) but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors are a completely different matter. Check out the article to find out which color is strangely missing from that palette.
Last year we saw the Galaxy Z Fold 3 exploiting the Phantom moniker for its three color options - Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Now, even though the successor is right around the corner - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors remain a mystery.
We have some information about the possible shades and hues that Samsung will employ in its next foldable flagship, so we want to share them with you. What colors will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 come in? How would they rate on the level from boring to clown-extreme? Read on to find out!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors
Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Beige
Various shades of beige
Here’s a surprise for you! The color, normally reserved for trousers, old Toyota Camrys, and countryside wallpapers is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold! According to display analyst Ross Young, the next foldable Samsung flagship will come in Beige.
That’s a switch from last year’s Phantom Green (as an exclusive color), but what about the other color options? Has Samsung shuffled things a bit or decided to play it safe, phantom or no phantom?
Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Black
Black remains on the color(less) scene
The same sources claim that there will be a Galaxy Z Fold 4 in black, and even though the Phantom part has allegedly been dropped from the name of the phone, the black color remains more or less unchained.
It’s hard to give Samsung flak for choosing to stick with black, it’s very classy and goes well with every other color on the spectrum. We still don’t know whether the finish will be matt or gloss, and the exact shade of that black, so there is room for surprise here.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Gray
We're not sure what shade of gray will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 come in
I know what you’re thinking here - another boring color combination. The silver (gray) lining here is that the gray color is one of the least susceptible to dirt, fingerprints, smudges and other imperfections that might trigger your OCD and ruin your experience.
Granted, it’s not the most exciting color out there, and we still have to see what shade of gray it is (shameless 50 shades of gray reference here), but all it all - that’s Samsung playing it extremely safe.
Conclusion
Nothing is set in stone, of course, until the official announcement we won’t be sure of the exact Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors. But even then, we’d have to see those colors in person to make any objective judgment.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors might not promise much excitement (although the Beige option will be interesting, no doubt) but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors are a completely different matter. Check out the article to find out which color is strangely missing from that palette.
Things that are NOT allowed: