The Galaxy Watch Ultra walks the walk in Peruvian Navy training program
The Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung's most tough smartwatch to date, talks the talk… but does it walk the walk? To confirm if the timepiece is as durable and rugged as advertised, a man took it to Peru. Not for a walk in the park. For a military training program.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra underwent testing during the Peruvian Navy's Special Operations Course, with tech content creator Phillip Chu Joy participating in the demonstration. Chu Joy, who maintains a significant digital presence with over 290,000 YouTube subscribers and more than a million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, was recognized by Forbes as one of Peru's Top 10 Influencers in 2023.
The testing process was documented in videos published on both Chu Joy's and Samsung Peru's YouTube channels. The device was exposed to various environmental conditions including water, mud, and sand throughout the military training exercises. It's rugged, so you shouldn't pamper the thing.
Phillip Chu Joy tested the capabilities of the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the Peruvian Navy’s Special Operations Course. | Image credit – Samsung
The watch features a Grade 4 titanium frame and carries the MIL-STD-810H certification – a standardized testing protocol developed by the US military for electronic devices. This certification involves testing for temperature extremes, altitude performance, humidity resistance, immersion capability, salt fog exposure, dust protection, vibration handling, and drop resistance.
Technical specifications indicate the device can function in temperatures from -20°C (-4°F) to 55°C (131°F) and at altitudes up to 9,000 meters above sea level (yup, that's more than Everest). It also includes water resistance rated at 10ATM.
The testing event combined product evaluation with military training exercises, providing data about the device's performance in challenging environmental conditions. The demonstration offered insights into both the watch's technical capabilities and the demands of naval special operations training.
Samsung Electronics Peru's Head of Integrated Marketing Communications and Public Relations, Mauricio Revollar, described the event as a product evaluation conducted in partnership with the Peruvian Navy. The collaboration aimed to examine the device's performance while acknowledging the work of military personnel in the Special Operations training program.
