Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal

A close-up of the Galaxy Watch Ultra on a wrist.
This year's Amazon Spring Sale is running with full force. We're seeing some unmissable Spring Sale phone deals left and right. On top of that, those in the market for a new smartwatch can score a premium timepiece at a sweet Spring Sale discount. But if you're a Samsung user in the market for the best Galaxy watch money can buy, only one wearable is probably on your radar right now — the tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver: Save $237 on Amazon!

$237 off (36%)
Score the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $237 off during Amazon's Spring Sale. This rugged smartwatch offers great durability and is packed with features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality. Don't miss out—save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Well, the Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best times to purchase Samsung's premium smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts. Right now, this big fella is selling at a whopping $237 off its regular price, bringing it down to just under $420. That's a phenomenal deal, considering the watch usually retails for a hefty $650. Don't wait too long, though—there's no telling when this sweet offer might expire. After all, with so many bargain hunters on Amazon, supplies could run out fast.

As for the watch itself, this is one tough cookie. Its case is made of titanium, while its display is made of sapphire crystal glass and is scratch-resistant. In addition, it's IP68 and 10ATM certified, meaning it's dust-tight, can survive water submersion of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes, and can withstand dives up to 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes.

On top of its sturdy build, it boasts a huge 590mAh battery, which packs enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with all-day wear, heart rate tracking enabled, and the always-on display disabled. Of course, being a high-end smartwatch, it's also full of features, including Samsung's body composition analysis and FDA-approved sleep apnea detection.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers great value, and every opportunity to snag it for less shouldn't be missed. So, don't hesitate—get this powerhouse at a bargain price with this unmissable Spring Sale deal now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

