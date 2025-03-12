Built-to-last Galaxy Watch Ultra gets slashed by hefty $233 discount, turning it into unbeatable deal
How does scoring the best Galaxy Watch on the market for a whopping $233 off sound to you? That would definitely be a deal you can't afford to miss! Therefore, we're happy to report that you actually have such an unmissable opportunity right now.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 36% price cut on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Silver. This slashes the watch's usual cost of around $650 to below the $418 mark, saving you $233.
It's worth noting that the discount has been available for a while. However, that doesn't make the Galaxy Watch Ultra any less of a bargain. That's why we encourage you to grab one at a lower price while you can, as this bad boy offers a lot of value.
Firstly, it's tough-as-nails. The case is made from titanium, and the scratch-resistant display is crafted from sapphire crystal glass. On top of that, it boasts IP68 and 10ATM certificates. This means it's dust-tight, survives submersion in water up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes, and withstands dives up to 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes.
In addition to its durability, Samsung's smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts is just as impressive when it comes to health tracking. It's packed with all the features you'd expect from a high-end, premium timepiece, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis, which lets you measure aspects like your fat and muscle percentages.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a powerhouse you can wear on your wrist. So, don't miss out— grab one at a great price today!
Adding to its toughness is the beefy 590mAh battery, keeping the watch powered for up to two days on a single charge—even with all-day wear, heart rate tracking on, and the always-on display off. That kind of battery life makes the Galaxy Watch 7 and other regular Samsung smartwatches, with all-day battery life, downright jealous.
