Built-to-last Galaxy Watch Ultra gets slashed by hefty $233 discount, turning it into unbeatable deal

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver: Save $233 on Amazon! $233 off (36%) Grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $233 off on Amazon. This rugged smartwatch is built to last and packed with features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's fancy body composition functionality. Don't miss out—save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

It's worth noting that the discount has been available for a while. However, that doesn't make the Galaxy Watch Ultra any less of a bargain. That's why we encourage you to grab one at a lower price while you can, as this bad boy offers a lot of value.Firstly, it's tough-as-nails. The case is made from titanium, and the scratch-resistant display is crafted from sapphire crystal glass. On top of that, it boasts IP68 and 10ATM certificates. This means it's dust-tight, survives submersion in water up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes, and withstands dives up to 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes.Adding to its toughness is the beefy 590mAh battery, keeping the watch powered for up to two days on a single charge—even with all-day wear, heart rate tracking on, and the always-on display off. That kind of battery life makes the Galaxy Watch 7 and other regular Samsung smartwatches, with all-day battery life, downright jealous.In addition to its durability, Samsung's smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts is just as impressive when it comes to health tracking. It's packed with all the features you'd expect from a high-end, premium timepiece, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis, which lets you measure aspects like your fat and muscle percentages.All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a powerhouse you can wear on your wrist. So, don't miss out— grab one at a great price today!