Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy Watch owners can get rid of the pesky Digital Neon watch face bug via this update

By
0comments
Galaxy Watch owners can get rid of the pesky Digital Neon watch face bug via this update
Image credit - PhoneArena

If you own a Galaxy Watch – particularly if you happen to have a device from the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5 or Watch 4 series – there's a chance your timepiece has been experiencing nasty and unexpected restarts several times a day. Now, there's a fix!

Reports about the problem began pouring in approximately two weeks ago, when numerous users complained on various platforms, including Samsung’s Community forum, that their devices were restarting out of the blue.

The common factor in these cases was the use of Samsung’s Digital Neon watch face, leading to speculation that this particular watch face was responsible for the issue.

Per the Samsung-focused site SamMobile, it was confirmed that the Digital Neon watch face was causing these repeated restarts. Samsung has addressed this issue in a recent post on their Community forum in Korea, acknowledging that the Digital Neon watch face was triggering the restarts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 models.

Samsung has now initiated the rollout of an update specifically designed to resolve this issue with the Digital Neon watch face.

To get this update and sort out the Digital Neon watch face troubles, launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone, navigate to Watch faces, locate the Digital Neon watch face, and find the update button. Tap on it to download and install the latest version of the watch face.

The One UI 6 Watch beta starts with the Galaxy Watch 6 series


As we reported less than two weeks ago, Samsung has begun rolling out the first beta version of One UI 6 Watch, offering Galaxy Watch owners in the US and South Korea an early look at upcoming features. Initially available for the Galaxy Watch 6 series via the Samsung Members app, the beta program will expand to include LTE versions and older models like the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series.

One UI 6 Watch introduces new health tracking features such as personalized insights from Galaxy AI, an energy score feature, and detailed sleep analysis. Usability enhancements include a double-pinch gesture for quick actions, faster horizontal scrolling, and universal gestures for navigation.

Recommended Stories
Users can now manage notifications, adjust settings based on activity or location, and enjoy improvements like a modern default font and enhanced battery-saving options.

Samsung has not disclosed the official release date for One UI 6 Watch but anticipates a rollout in the coming months based on the beta program's launch. Interested users can join the beta to explore these features early, noting the potential for bugs and instability typical of beta software.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless