Galaxy Watch owners can get rid of the pesky Digital Neon watch face bug via this update
Image credit - PhoneArena
If you own a Galaxy Watch – particularly if you happen to have a device from the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5 or Watch 4 series – there's a chance your timepiece has been experiencing nasty and unexpected restarts several times a day. Now, there's a fix!
Reports about the problem began pouring in approximately two weeks ago, when numerous users complained on various platforms, including Samsung’s Community forum, that their devices were restarting out of the blue.
Per the Samsung-focused site SamMobile, it was confirmed that the Digital Neon watch face was causing these repeated restarts. Samsung has addressed this issue in a recent post on their Community forum in Korea, acknowledging that the Digital Neon watch face was triggering the restarts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 models.
To get this update and sort out the Digital Neon watch face troubles, launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone, navigate to Watch faces, locate the Digital Neon watch face, and find the update button. Tap on it to download and install the latest version of the watch face.
As we reported less than two weeks ago, Samsung has begun rolling out the first beta version of One UI 6 Watch, offering Galaxy Watch owners in the US and South Korea an early look at upcoming features. Initially available for the Galaxy Watch 6 series via the Samsung Members app, the beta program will expand to include LTE versions and older models like the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series.
One UI 6 Watch introduces new health tracking features such as personalized insights from Galaxy AI, an energy score feature, and detailed sleep analysis. Usability enhancements include a double-pinch gesture for quick actions, faster horizontal scrolling, and universal gestures for navigation.
Users can now manage notifications, adjust settings based on activity or location, and enjoy improvements like a modern default font and enhanced battery-saving options.
The common factor in these cases was the use of Samsung’s Digital Neon watch face, leading to speculation that this particular watch face was responsible for the issue.
The One UI 6 Watch beta starts with the Galaxy Watch 6 series
As we reported less than two weeks ago, Samsung has begun rolling out the first beta version of One UI 6 Watch, offering Galaxy Watch owners in the US and South Korea an early look at upcoming features. Initially available for the Galaxy Watch 6 series via the Samsung Members app, the beta program will expand to include LTE versions and older models like the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series.
One UI 6 Watch introduces new health tracking features such as personalized insights from Galaxy AI, an energy score feature, and detailed sleep analysis. Usability enhancements include a double-pinch gesture for quick actions, faster horizontal scrolling, and universal gestures for navigation.
Samsung has not disclosed the official release date for One UI 6 Watch but anticipates a rollout in the coming months based on the beta program's launch. Interested users can join the beta to explore these features early, noting the potential for bugs and instability typical of beta software.
