Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Galaxy Watch 8 gets a new setting most users will want to turn on

Samsung quietly adds a battery protection option to the Galaxy Watch 8, and it's a small change that might make a big difference over time.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Galaxy Watch 8 gets a new setting most users will want to turn on
There's a new "battery protection" feature on the newly announced Galaxy Watch 8 series that's designed to extend the timepiece's battery longevity. 

We all know that not many people upgrade their smartwatches every year. And upgrades are not always huge from one year to the next, so many people opt to keep their current smartwatch until a bigger upgrade comes along, or it starts experiencing issues. 

One issue that many smartwatches experience over time is battery degradation, though. Despite that, most timepieces don't have serious battery protection features, so you have limited options to protect their battery longevity. 

Well, now it seems smartwatch makers are starting to pay attention to this issue, and Samsung is also eyeing battery longevity with a new feature coming with the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup. 

A new option called "battery protection" has been discovered in the settings for the Galaxy Watch 8. This feature is designed to limit your watch from charging when the battery level reaches 90%. It resumes charging when the battery level drops to 85%. 

Do you pay attention to your device’s battery health?

Vote View Result

In other words, the feature keeps your Galaxy Watch battery between 85 and 90% of its maximum capacity when charging. 

Image Credit - Android Authority - Galaxy Watch 8 gets a new setting most users will want to turn on
Image Credit - Android Authority

Previous Galaxy Watch models had only two options in the "Charging" section of Battery settings. You had "show charging info" and "auto power on". The first one controlled whether your device would show its battery level while charging, and the other one basically determined if your watch would automatically power on when connected to a charger. 

This new feature brings things to the next level. You may know that having smartwatches (or any device with a lithium-ion battery) consistently at 100% charge can shorten the battery's longevity. The 100% charge comes with a stress level for the battery because of the high state of charge. 

Nowadays, many new smartphones have similar protections, like limiting the charging to 80%. For the Galaxy Watch 8, it's 90%. Understandably, although 80% is better than 90%, smartwatches have smaller batteries, so Samsung likely didn't want your smartwatch to run out of juice when you're out and about. 

Recommended Stories
It's not clear at this point whether the feature will come to older Galaxy Watches with the One UI 8 Watch update, or it's just reserved for the newer models. 

Meanwhile, Apple has a similar feature on the Apple Watch. I've noticed it on my Apple Watch SE 2 – an automatic behavior where the watch limits its charge if I haven't been using the full battery and I charge it every night. It's likely part of the Optimized Battery Charging feature, but instead of timing the charge to finish right before I take it off the charger, it simply caps the battery before it reaches 100%.

But unlike Samsung's new feature, this one is automatic and triggered in certain conditions only (like charging every night). 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless