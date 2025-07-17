Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
OnePlus just made charging your watch and phone way less messy

A sleek new cable from OnePlus charges both your phone and watch at once – and yes, it might finally clear your nightstand.

Accessories OnePlus
OnePlus just made charging your watch and phone way less messy
OnePlus has recently released its 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 version, rocking powerful internals in a more compact body. Now, the company is somewhat surprising us with a curious new product that just hit the shelves. And nope, it's not a new smartwatch or a phone, but it's something you may need for your smartwatch and phone. 

And yep, you guessed it right: we're talking about a new charging cable. Usually, a charging cable won't necessarily make the headlines, but this one is a bit different. It's a cable that charges both your phone and your OnePlus Watch at the same time. Gone are the days of cable messiness all over your desk or nightstand! 

The new cable is red, which is nothing new, and it's also Supervooc-branded for fast charging. It charges your phone via the typical USB-C, but alongside that, it also features a mid-mounted puck with POGO pins for your OnePlus smartwatch. 


It will charge your OnePlus Watch 2, Watch 2R, or Watch 3. Meanwhile, if you only charge a OnePlus phone, the cable supports up to 80W fast charging. When you charge both your phone and your smartwatch, the phone gets 67W while the smartwatch gets 10W of power.  

Would you use a dual charging cable like this one?

Vote View Result


This interesting cable is available right now for purchase from OnePlus for $29.99. Of course, this is just the cable, so you need your own charging brick to use with it. 

The cable is also equipped with an E-marker smart chip to protect your phone and smartwatch from overload, and is 120 cm long. 

So there you go! A dual charging cable. Yep, we've seen dual charging stands for wireless charging, but as you know, wireless charging is slower than traditional wired charging, so OnePlus is being creative and innovative here.

If I had OnePlus devices, I'd definitely be equipping myself with this cable, but unfortunately, this one doesn't work with iPhones and Apple Watches, and that's what I'm currently rocking, personally. So, I'm left waiting for Apple to offer something similar. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
