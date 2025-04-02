Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Score the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 7 at one of its best prices ever with this generous offer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing a Galaxy Watch 7.
Looking for a fancy new Galaxy Watch to flaunt on your wrist? Want it to be at a price that won't tank your bank account? Well, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 is definitely the one you should go for.

Right now, the Bluetooth version of this model is on sale for 22% off on Amazon, letting you grab one in Silver for just under $257—only $7 away from its lowest price ever. Since the watch usually costs around $330, you're looking at about $74 in savings if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal today. Given that you can score one of the best smartwatches on the market at one of its best prices ever, we believe this is a fantastic deal worth grabbing as soon as possible.

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Save $74!

$74 off (22%)
The 44mm Bluetooth version in Silver is $74 off on Amazon, so you can snag it for just under $257. Packed with features like dual-band GPS and sleep apnea detection, it’s a solid choice. Plus, since it runs on Wear OS, you can easily download apps from the Google Play Store. It’s a real steal, so don't wait—grab one with this offer while it lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 doesn't hold back—it has everything you'd expect from a top-tier wearable. Sleek design? Check. A plethora of health-tracking features, including sleep apnea detection? Yep. Dual-band GPS? That too. Samsung's body composition analysis is also on board to help you keep tabs on your fat and muscle percentages. And with Wear OS powering it, you get access to a huge selection of apps on the Google Play Store.

One thing we didn't like when we reviewed the smartwatch was its battery life. During our tests, it had a hard time lasting the whole day on just one charge. That said, reports claim that this was due to a software bug, meaning Samsung may have already fixed it.

Even so, the Galaxy Watch 7 is still a solid choice. Plus, it's now available for a much lower price, making it an even better deal. So, don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers! Hit the offer button in this article and score a new Galaxy Watch 7 at a bargain price now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless