The stylish Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE slams to an irresistible price on Amazon

The LTE Galaxy Watch 6 slams to a record-low price on Amazon; get one while you can
Are you in love with your Galaxy ecosystem? How about completing it with a new Samsung smartwatch on a bargain? None other, of course, than the second-best in class, aka the Galaxy Watch 6! The 40mm LTE version of this puppy is now available on Amazon at deeply discounted prices via an irresistible 23% markdown.

Amazon puts the cherry on top of the cake by letting you pick the Gold or the Graphite one and still take advantage of the $80 discount. Pretty cool, right? Go ahead and get yours while you can.

LTE Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): save 23% now on Amazon

Right now, you can save on an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case. The deal is live on Amazon and applies to the Gold and Graphite colors. At $80 off, the Samsung wearable provides incredible value for money with its advanced BIA sensor and plenty of awesome features. Get it now and save big.
$80 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Watch 6 is smaller than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It also opts for a more contemporary design, unlike the Classic model. So, for just under $270, you get to adorn your wrist with a sleek Android smartwatch that doesn’t just look great but offers a ton of functionality.

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Actually, quite a feature-rich wearable. This bad boy offers enhanced sleep tracking and coaching, improved auto workout detection, women’s health tracking, and plenty of safety features, to mention just a few. 

Interestingly, it even breaks down your workouts into five heart rate zones corresponding to the activity’s intensity. This feature is known as personalized HR zones. The gimmick can be very useful if you want to get a more detailed view of your workout performance.

Leaving aside the plethora of wellness features, the Galaxy Watch 6 can also survive the troubles of daily life. Like its predecessor, it comes with sapphire glass protection to keep the screen scratch-free for longer.

While it doesn’t have a truly impressive battery life, the Samsung smartwatch should still last about a day of moderate use. When the Galaxy Watch 6 runs out of juice, fast-charging returns it to 100% in an hour and 19 minutes. In comparison, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 needs over an hour and a half to fully replenish its battery.
