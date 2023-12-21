Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 20% off at Amazon; get yours while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 20% off at Amazon; get yours while you can
It may be too late to get a Christmas gift, but do you know what? It’s not too late to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new smartwatch. And where else to do it on a bargain than over at Amazon? That’s our artistic way of saying that Samsung’s timeless Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is sporting a cool 20% discount!

It’s not every day that we see Samsung’s latest and most advanced wearable sporting a 20% markdown. So, if you’ve always wanted to have the LTE-enabled 43mm version adorning your wrist, know that now’s the time to get it and save in the process.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm), LTE: save 20% now

You can now get your hands on one of the best smartwatches for Android users at a bargain price. We're talking, of course, about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. With a timeless design and LTE connectivity, it keeps you stylish and connected. Get it now and save big.
$90 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s no beating our gums here – this indeed is among the best Android smartwatches money can buy right now. So, as you can probably imagine, it’s equipped with plenty of cutting-edge functions to help you know your body better and reach your fitness goals easily.

With the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on your wrist, you can get to know yourself better. For instance, this bad boy provides all-day heart monitoring and step tracking, to mention a few. Moreover, it shows you invaluable insights during workouts. Use it during your next run to get a detailed overview of total running distance, burned calories, and more. What’s more, the wearable recognizes more than 90 different types of exercises, not just running.

If you’d like to learn more about your sleep, just leave the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on throughout the night. Wearing it every night for seven nights lets you access advanced sleep coaching functions. It gives you useful details on different aspects of your sleeping, such as whether or not you were snoring. The wearable also offers sleep stage tracking and more.

As for its battery, this puppy certainly doesn’t last as long as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a battery beast. Then again, the wearable offers more than adequate battery life, especially given its feature-heavy design. Additionally, since this is the LTE-enabled model, you can also use the smartwatch to make calls even when your phone isn’t around.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless