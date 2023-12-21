The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 20% off at Amazon; get yours while you can
It may be too late to get a Christmas gift, but do you know what? It’s not too late to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new smartwatch. And where else to do it on a bargain than over at Amazon? That’s our artistic way of saying that Samsung’s timeless Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is sporting a cool 20% discount!
There’s no beating our gums here – this indeed is among the best Android smartwatches money can buy right now. So, as you can probably imagine, it’s equipped with plenty of cutting-edge functions to help you know your body better and reach your fitness goals easily.
If you’d like to learn more about your sleep, just leave the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on throughout the night. Wearing it every night for seven nights lets you access advanced sleep coaching functions. It gives you useful details on different aspects of your sleeping, such as whether or not you were snoring. The wearable also offers sleep stage tracking and more.
As for its battery, this puppy certainly doesn’t last as long as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a battery beast. Then again, the wearable offers more than adequate battery life, especially given its feature-heavy design. Additionally, since this is the LTE-enabled model, you can also use the smartwatch to make calls even when your phone isn’t around.
It’s not every day that we see Samsung’s latest and most advanced wearable sporting a 20% markdown. So, if you’ve always wanted to have the LTE-enabled 43mm version adorning your wrist, know that now’s the time to get it and save in the process.
With the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on your wrist, you can get to know yourself better. For instance, this bad boy provides all-day heart monitoring and step tracking, to mention a few. Moreover, it shows you invaluable insights during workouts. Use it during your next run to get a detailed overview of total running distance, burned calories, and more. What’s more, the wearable recognizes more than 90 different types of exercises, not just running.
