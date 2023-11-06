Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Cheaper than cheap: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now available at lowest price on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cheaper than cheap: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now available at lowest price on Amazon
Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner, meaning soon we’ll start seeing smashing Black Friday smartwatch deals. What if you plan on getting the fantastic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Well, you can actually get it right now at its lowest price price ever on Amazon. That’s right, the world’s biggest online retailer is letting you get the LTE-enabled model at $206 off its price tag. That’s a jaw-dropping 41% discount no bargain hunter should miss out on, in our opinion.

As far as we know, the 4G version of the wearable has never been available for less than $300 on Amazon. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your smartwatch collection on the cheap before Black Friday, this deal may be ideal.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is 41% OFF on Amazon now

Black Friday is just around the corner, but Amazon is eager to let Samsung fans save big on the fantastic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. At the moment, the LTE-enabled model can be yours at 41% off! With its exceptional battery life and feature-rich design, it's a worthwhile investment for sure. Don't miss out!
$206 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Given that this is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, you’re sure to get quite a bit of value for money with your investment. With its elegant design and stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro undoubtedly looks stylish. But it’s also quite durable, for Samsung has added super-strong sapphire crystal glass protection and opted for Titanium for the case.

Feature-wise, this wearable is as impressive as it is stylish. You get all the latest and must-have features on deck. Some of those include enhanced sleep coaching and auto workout detection. More impressively still, this smartwatch boasts a stellar battery life of over two days and a half on a single charge. Even the battery of the more recent Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is nothing to write home about.

In other words, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is most likely the best smartwatch for Android users on the market right now. Providing exceptional battery life and offering plenty of cool features, the Samsung device is sure to meet your expectations. 

If you’ve always wanted to get one, now’s the perfect time to do it on the cheap. Don’t miss out and get your hands on the LTE-enabled model at its lowest price while you still can.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless