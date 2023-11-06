Cheaper than cheap: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now available at lowest price on Amazon
Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner, meaning soon we’ll start seeing smashing Black Friday smartwatch deals. What if you plan on getting the fantastic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Well, you can actually get it right now at its lowest price price ever on Amazon. That’s right, the world’s biggest online retailer is letting you get the LTE-enabled model at $206 off its price tag. That’s a jaw-dropping 41% discount no bargain hunter should miss out on, in our opinion.
Given that this is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, you’re sure to get quite a bit of value for money with your investment. With its elegant design and stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro undoubtedly looks stylish. But it’s also quite durable, for Samsung has added super-strong sapphire crystal glass protection and opted for Titanium for the case.
Feature-wise, this wearable is as impressive as it is stylish. You get all the latest and must-have features on deck. Some of those include enhanced sleep coaching and auto workout detection. More impressively still, this smartwatch boasts a stellar battery life of over two days and a half on a single charge. Even the battery of the more recent Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is nothing to write home about.
As far as we know, the 4G version of the wearable has never been available for less than $300 on Amazon. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your smartwatch collection on the cheap before Black Friday, this deal may be ideal.
In other words, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is most likely the best smartwatch for Android users on the market right now. Providing exceptional battery life and offering plenty of cool features, the Samsung device is sure to meet your expectations.
If you’ve always wanted to get one, now’s the perfect time to do it on the cheap. Don’t miss out and get your hands on the LTE-enabled model at its lowest price while you still can.
