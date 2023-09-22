The old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is 43% off on Amazon and a real bargain
If you are a Galaxy phone user and are on the hunt for a new smartwatch, you are probably gunning for a Galaxy Watch 6 or a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. After all, these are Samsung's latest smartwatches, pack a lot of features, and are just awesome wearables. However, at the moment, another Galaxy Watch is an even bigger bargain than a Galaxy Watch 6 or a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is old but gold. The watch is still incredibly stylish, which means it won't look out of place during fancy dinner gatherings and work meetings.
Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is full of health-tracking features and even comes with Samsung's body composition function, which lets you measure aspects like your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, meaning you will have a plethora of additional apps, including a few games, you can install on your smartwatch. The watch also comes with features such as NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a pretty awesome smartwatch and given the fact that it can now be yours for a fraction of its price when it was brand-new, it becomes a real steal. This is why you should not miss out on this chance to grab one for less. Just tap that deal button and save one today!
Currently, Amazon has the Bluetooth variant of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver on sale for 43% off its price, which means you will score savings of $165 if you snatch a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this deal. Amazon is also offering the LTE-powered 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sweet $160 discount, so you will be able to save some cash even if you want that fancy LTE connectivity.
