Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may have lost its crown, but it's still flexing hard with massive $300 discount

If you're in the market for a powerful Android tablet, chances are you're eyeing the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line slate. While this is indeed a device that's worth every penny spent, we believe its predecessor is the better buy — at least at the moment.

We know, we know, it’s really strange to promote an older slate like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as the better choice compared to Samsung's best tablet right now, but Best Buy is currently offering the 256GB model of this bad boy at a hefty $300 discount. This lets you get your hands on this former flagship for only $899.99.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Save $300 at Best Buy!

$899 99
$1199 99
$300 off (25%)
Best Buy is selling the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for a whopping $300 off. The slate is still worth getting, boasting fast performance, gorgeous display, and great battery life. Don't miss out—save while you can!
Buy at BestBuy
 

Given that the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of the device is about $1,200, we believe Best Buy's current deal makes the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra an absolute no-brainer for people who want a premium tablet at a bargain price.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may be technically an older device, but it still brings a lot of value. For instance, its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, provides it with fast performance and allows it to tackle any task and game without even breaking a sweat.

What's more, it boasts a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it great for binge-watching movies and TV series. The screen also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate for blazing-fast scrolling and even more immersive gameplay.

To top it off, the tablet boasts a massive 11,200 mAh battery, which offers up to 10 hours of web browsing or up to 7.5 hours of video streaming on a single charge. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen out of the box, which is great if you like to write on your tablet as if you're writing on a piece of paper.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra remains one of the best tablets around, and it's an absolute no-brainer at its current price at Best Buy. Don't wait—grab one for less now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
