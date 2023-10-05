The exciting Galaxy Tab S9 sells for dirt-cheap prices through this Samsung trade-in deal
Are you in search of a portable source of entertainment? In that case, we suggest you get a tablet. And if you want to get not just any slate but one of the best Samsung tablets, we can recommend a model from the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Right now, a smashing deal is going on at Samsung.com on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9. It allows you to snatch this incredible slate at dirt-cheap prices of just $149.99. If you’re ready to trade in an eligible device, that is.
If you aren’t much into binge-watching, know that this Android tablet has plenty of horsepower to handle extensive gaming sessions without getting too hot under the hood. And if you need the power of a laptop, you can easily transform this compact tablet into a fully functional work-related powerhouse via the proprietary Samsung DeX Mode.
Let’s not overlook the fact that this bad boy arrives with the S Pen in the box, which is something competitors by Apple don’t offer. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S9 has a high IP68 rating, four major Android updates, and five years of security updates, which is undoubtedly quite impressive.
Add to this the long battery life, and you get quite the value for money. Here are our two cents: if you’re looking for a compact and versatile Android tablet, you’ll definitely score a bargain by opting for this Samsung device. If you have the choice, we suggest you pick the trade-in deal, as it helps you get an even better price for the new slate.
The official Samsung store offers its latest vanilla tablet with a free storage upgrade, allowing you to save $120. While that’s undoubtedly a tempting offer, the official retailer has prepared an absolutely insane trade-in offer some people might want to take advantage of. Amazingly, it offers up to $650 off enhanced trade-in credit with an eligible device trade-in. Combined, both discounts allow you to save as much as $770 on a new Galaxy Tab S9.
Unlike its bigger brothers, the Galaxy Tab S9 showcases a more manageable size. It boasts an 11-inch AMOLED display. Combined with the loudspeakers, the slate can immerse you in the captivating stories of your favorite TV and movie characters.
