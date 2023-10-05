The exciting Galaxy Tab S9 sells for dirt-cheap prices through this Samsung trade-in deal

Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9: get at Samsung.com with a FREE storage upgrade

Unlike its bigger brothers, theshowcases a more manageable size. It boasts an 11-inch AMOLED display. Combined with the loudspeakers, the slate can immerse you in the captivating stories of your favorite TV and movie characters.If you aren’t much into binge-watching, know that this Android tablet has plenty of horsepower to handle extensive gaming sessions without getting too hot under the hood. And if you need the power of a laptop, you can easily transform this compact tablet into a fully functional work-related powerhouse via the proprietary Samsung DeX Mode.Let’s not overlook the fact that this bad boy arrives with the S Pen in the box, which is something competitors by Apple don’t offer. In addition, thehas a high IP68 rating, four major Android updates, and five years of security updates, which is undoubtedly quite impressive.Add to this the long battery life, and you get quite the value for money. Here are our two cents: if you’re looking for a compact and versatile Android tablet, you’ll definitely score a bargain by opting for this Samsung device. If you have the choice, we suggest you pick the trade-in deal, as it helps you get an even better price for the new slate.