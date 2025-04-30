Bonkers $330 discount just dropped the Galaxy Tab S9 to new all-time low price

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

During the Easter festivities, we shared that Amazon made the Galaxy Tab S9 sweeter than a chocolate Easter egg with a $125 discount. Well, if that was sweeter than a chocolate Easter egg, we're running out of superlatives for Amazon's latest deal that slashes a whopping 41% off the Graphite model, dropping it to its lowest price yet.

Save $330 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9!

$330 off (41%)
Amazon is letting you snag the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage for a whopping $330 off, dropping it to a new all-time low. That means you can grab this premium slate for just under $470. Powered by the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and featuring a stunning 11-inch AMOLED display, it's great for everything from streaming to getting work done. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


With this discount, you can get your hands on this top-tier slate with 128GB of storage for just under $470, scoring a whole $330 in savings. Unfortunately, there's no telling how long this unmissable opportunity will last, so we encourage you to pull the trigger on this deal as soon as possible.

Built for both productivity and entertainment, our friend here rocks a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, delivering insane performance whether you're multitasking, gaming, or streaming. You also get an S Pen in the box, adding even more value and making it great for jotting down notes, sketching ideas, or just navigating smoothly.

When it's time to kick back and relax, you'll enjoy an incredible viewing experience with deep blacks, vivid colors, and crisp details thanks to the 11-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

For a tablet that's packed with premium features, grabbing the 128GB model at this price is a no-brainer. So, if you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your tablet game and don't want to overspend on the newer Tab S10 models, now's your chance—because once this discount disappears, it may not come back anytime soon.
