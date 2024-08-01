The capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets a gorgeous discount at Best Buy, but only for today

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

We have pretty awesome news, fellow deal hunters! Best Buy has the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on sale at a sweet $110 discount. Thanks to that price cut, you can treat yourself to a unit with 128GB of storage for just $489.99 instead of the usual price of $599.99. You should act fast, though, as this is a deal-of-the-day kind of offer and will be available only today!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Gray 128GB: Save $110 at Best Buy!

The 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is discounted by $110 at Best Buy. This offer is available only today, so act fast and grab this capable tablet while you can! The slate delivers solid mid-range performance and is an absolute bargain right now!
$110 off (18%)
$489 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB: Save $110 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on Amazon, where the slate is also on sale for $110 off its price!
$110 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


While we've seen better deals on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, like Amazon's $180 (30%) post-Prime Day discount, Best Buy's current price cut is also pretty significant. Plus, the slate has a lot to offer, so any chance to save big on it is an unmissable opportunity that you should take advantage of the moment it presents, i.e., right now.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ packs a solid mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, so it handles everyday tasks and even intense games like Asphalt 9 with ease. It features a 12.4-inch LCD screen with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you a solid gaming and viewing experience without breaking the bank.

One of the coolest perks of this tablet is the S Pen that comes with it. You can use the included stylus for quick note-taking or even sketching. Plus, the big 10,090mAh battery means you won't need to worry about battery life, as the device can get you through the day without any top-ups.

In short, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers amazing value, especially at its current $110 discount. So, if you're looking for a great deal on a budget-friendly tablet, this is it! Act fast and take advantage of it now before it's too late and the offer expires!
