Amazon still offers the big Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a huge discount post-Prime Day; save while you can

Galaxy Tab S9





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Gray 128GB: Save $180 on Amazon! The 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Gray is discounted by $180 on Amazon right now. The tablet offers good mid-range performance and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Act fast and save on this amazing slate now while you can! $180 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



Rocking an Exynos 1380 chipset, it delivers solid mid-range performance and can handle daily tasks and demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any issues. Additionally, it comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a fast 90Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver a good gaming and viewing experience without tanking your bank account.



Another key selling point is the included S Pen inside the box. Yep, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ isn't a high-end tablet like the



Prime Day may have been last week, but there are still some pretty awesome deals available right now. For example, the huge Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger can still be yours at a gorgeous discount!Right now, Amazon is selling the 128GB version of this big boy at a hefty $180 discount, slashing 30% off the tablet's price. This means you can snag a unit for under $420 if you don't waste any more time and take advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs! TheFE+ is just irresistible at this awesome discount, especially given how much it puts on the table.