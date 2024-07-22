Amazon still offers the big Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a huge discount post-Prime Day; save while you can
Prime Day may have been last week, but there are still some pretty awesome deals available right now. For example, the huge Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger can still be yours at a gorgeous discount!
Right now, Amazon is selling the 128GB version of this big boy at a hefty $180 discount, slashing 30% off the tablet's price. This means you can snag a unit for under $420 if you don't waste any more time and take advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is just irresistible at this awesome discount, especially given how much it puts on the table.
Rocking an Exynos 1380 chipset, it delivers solid mid-range performance and can handle daily tasks and demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any issues. Additionally, it comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a fast 90Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver a good gaming and viewing experience without tanking your bank account.
Another key selling point is the included S Pen inside the box. Yep, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ isn't a high-end tablet like the Galaxy Tab S9, it still ships with a stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush. Moreover, the slate sports a big 10,090mAh battery, which can last you the whole day without top-ups.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is one of the best affordable tablets out there and is an even bigger bargain while discounted by $180 on Amazon. That's why we strongly suggest getting one through this deal now!
