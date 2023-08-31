Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

You can now get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a tempting trade-in discount at these merchants

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can now get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a tempting discount at these merchants
Are you looking for a top-notch tablet that’s not just powerful but also large and immersive? In that case, you might like last year’s Samsung flagship tablet – the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The 256GB configuration of this device is now some $120 off its price tag at Best Buy and Samsung, allowing you to get it at a more bearable price.

Wait, there’s more: if you have an old slate you can trade in, Best Buy is prepared to give you an even better offer. Trade-ins give you an additional $135 off the price tag of this powerhouse. If you prefer shopping at the Samsung store and have something eligible that you can trade in, the merchant can slash up to $732 on top of the $120 discount, reducing its premium device to the price of a mid-ranger.

Snatch the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and save big with a trade-in at Best Buy

The large and powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can now be yours at a lower price on Best Buy. The device comes at $120 off its regular price tag. But if you trade in an eligible tablet, you can get another up to $135 off. This is the 256GB configuration with 12GB RAM.
$255 off (21%) Trade-in
$944 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra drops to an impulse buy with Samsung's trade-in discount

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra arrives at an incredible price on Samsung with a trade-in. The slate comes at $120 off when you don't spare an eligible used device. But if you have something to give back to the Samsung store, you can actually get another up to $732 off this bad boy's price tag, quite an incredible deal.
$852 off (71%) Trade-in
$347 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Although it’s already seen its successor – the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the former flagship is still incredibly popular, especially for those who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for a premium slate. Right off the bat, it’s built to impress.

With its ultra-large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate, the tablet allows you to get lost in what you love. As you might expect, the slate comes with a fast S Pen, allowing you to unleash your creative self. It even has a dedicated place on the back, called a magnetic strip, which charges the S Pen.

In comparison, Apple doesn’t sell its most powerful slate to date with an included Pen, meaning the high-end Android tablet is a bargain on that front. It also features Samsung DeX. This one transforms your tablet into a fully functional PC.

Samsung’s former flagship slate also comes with a 13MP camera on the backside, assisted by a 6MP ultra-wide snapper. It supports video recording in 4K. Last but certainly not least, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an 11,200mAh battery on deck, which can last you a whole day.

Overall, if you’re looking for a great bargain on one of the most powerful high-end tablets to date, we suggest you check out the deals we’ve listed on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Although it’s a last-year model, this slate still packs a punch and can make a great addition to your tech collection.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless