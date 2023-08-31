You can now get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a tempting trade-in discount at these merchants
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a top-notch tablet that’s not just powerful but also large and immersive? In that case, you might like last year’s Samsung flagship tablet – the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The 256GB configuration of this device is now some $120 off its price tag at Best Buy and Samsung, allowing you to get it at a more bearable price.
Although it’s already seen its successor – the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the former flagship is still incredibly popular, especially for those who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for a premium slate. Right off the bat, it’s built to impress.
In comparison, Apple doesn’t sell its most powerful slate to date with an included Pen, meaning the high-end Android tablet is a bargain on that front. It also features Samsung DeX. This one transforms your tablet into a fully functional PC.
Samsung’s former flagship slate also comes with a 13MP camera on the backside, assisted by a 6MP ultra-wide snapper. It supports video recording in 4K. Last but certainly not least, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an 11,200mAh battery on deck, which can last you a whole day.
Overall, if you’re looking for a great bargain on one of the most powerful high-end tablets to date, we suggest you check out the deals we’ve listed on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Although it’s a last-year model, this slate still packs a punch and can make a great addition to your tech collection.
Wait, there’s more: if you have an old slate you can trade in, Best Buy is prepared to give you an even better offer. Trade-ins give you an additional $135 off the price tag of this powerhouse. If you prefer shopping at the Samsung store and have something eligible that you can trade in, the merchant can slash up to $732 on top of the $120 discount, reducing its premium device to the price of a mid-ranger.
Although it’s already seen its successor – the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the former flagship is still incredibly popular, especially for those who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for a premium slate. Right off the bat, it’s built to impress.
With its ultra-large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate, the tablet allows you to get lost in what you love. As you might expect, the slate comes with a fast S Pen, allowing you to unleash your creative self. It even has a dedicated place on the back, called a magnetic strip, which charges the S Pen.
In comparison, Apple doesn’t sell its most powerful slate to date with an included Pen, meaning the high-end Android tablet is a bargain on that front. It also features Samsung DeX. This one transforms your tablet into a fully functional PC.
Samsung’s former flagship slate also comes with a 13MP camera on the backside, assisted by a 6MP ultra-wide snapper. It supports video recording in 4K. Last but certainly not least, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an 11,200mAh battery on deck, which can last you a whole day.
Overall, if you’re looking for a great bargain on one of the most powerful high-end tablets to date, we suggest you check out the deals we’ve listed on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Although it’s a last-year model, this slate still packs a punch and can make a great addition to your tech collection.
Things that are NOT allowed: