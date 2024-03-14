Act now and save $200 on your new Galaxy Tab S8 through Best Buy's brilliant offer

Up Next:
Finding a flagship-grade Samsung tablet for less than $500 usually sounds like a task impossible. However, with Best Buy’s latest exciting Galaxy Tab S8 deal, such a feat is more than mission possible. If you’re fast enough, you can get this vanilla slate at $200 off its MSRP of $699.99.
According to our research, the slate hasn’t seen such a generous price cut since the beginning of last month. Plus, Best Buy’s offer isn’t matched by Amazon or Walmart, making it all the more irresistible. Then again, the Tab S8 has been out and about for close to two years. So, if you want something more contemporary, pick the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. This one retails at 17% off on Amazon as we speak.
Under the hood hums the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With such a powerful processor, this bad boy can handle more than just video streaming and web browsing. Fast and snappy, the tablet provides a great overall experience that should appeal to most Android fans.
Undoubtedly, the LCD panel is one of the Galaxy Tab S8’s drawbacks. If you aren’t too obsessed with display quality, the device should be among the options you consider. And if you act now, you can take advantage of Best Buy’s brilliant offer and score $200 off this top-notch slate.
Still among some of the best Android tablets on the market, the Galaxy slate is an excellent option for casual users. With an 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, this puppy offers more screen real estate than some budget Android options. The screen utilizes LCD technology, but most users shouldn’t find that much of a concern.
A dual camera setup on the back lets you take decent pictures, considering you’re shooting with a tablet and not a camera phone. As for the selfie snapper, it’s a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, perfect for video chats and meetings. The S Pen in the box is always a nice touch, and the same applies to the long-lasting battery with an 8,000mAh capacity.
