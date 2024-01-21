The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon





The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup may not be the latest and greatest of all Samsung tablets anymore, but the slates are still pretty awesome. And the Galaxy Tab S8+, being part of this lineup, still packs a lot of punch. It sports a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM. Thanks to that hardware, the slate can deal with anything, including demanding games like Asphalt 9. Furthermore, the tablet has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you'll be able to expand its storage space.



Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has support for HDR10+, providing an even better watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.



On top of all we just mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S8+ sports its own S Pen straight out of the box, allowing you to score extra savings from not purchasing one separately. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even as a paintbrush.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is amazing, period!



Getting a top-tier tablet is always a nice feeling for you, the future owner and user of the device, but a total knockdown move on your bank account. Well, today is your bank account's lucky day because you can now snatch an amazing high-end tablet at a reasonable price thanks to a sweet discount.At this very moment, Amazon has the 128GB variant of the incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a nice 24% markdown. Such a price cut means, you now have the chance to snag this sleek device for $220 off its price if you are quick enough and take advantage of this offer while it's still available.