Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
Getting a top-tier tablet is always a nice feeling for you, the future owner and user of the device, but a total knockdown move on your bank account. Well, today is your bank account's lucky day because you can now snatch an amazing high-end tablet at a reasonable price thanks to a sweet discount.

At this very moment, Amazon has the 128GB variant of the incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a nice 24% markdown. Such a price cut means, you now have the chance to snag this sleek device for $220 off its price if you are quick enough and take advantage of this offer while it's still available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $220!

Grab the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage space for $220 off its price on Amazon. The tablet has amazing top-tier performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. It even comes with its own S Pen out of the box.
$220 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup may not be the latest and greatest of all Samsung tablets anymore, but the slates are still pretty awesome. And the Galaxy Tab S8+, being part of this lineup, still packs a lot of punch. It sports a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM. Thanks to that hardware, the slate can deal with anything, including demanding games like Asphalt 9. Furthermore, the tablet has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you'll be able to expand its storage space.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has support for HDR10+, providing an even better watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.

On top of all we just mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S8+ sports its own S Pen straight out of the box, allowing you to score extra savings from not purchasing one separately. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even as a paintbrush.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is amazing, period!

So, what are you still doing here at the bottom of the article? Return to the beginning — of the piece, not your childhood memories — tap the deal button and snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ at a reduced price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices

Latest News

Galaxy S24 is the most important Android phone in ages - the reason will surprise you!
Galaxy S24 is the most important Android phone in ages - the reason will surprise you!
Moto G24 high-resolution renders leak again alongside specs and price
Moto G24 high-resolution renders leak again alongside specs and price
Google Meet introduces video effects, lighting improvements in latest update
Google Meet introduces video effects, lighting improvements in latest update
The Elder Scrolls: Castles mobile game gets soft-launched on iOS and Android
The Elder Scrolls: Castles mobile game gets soft-launched on iOS and Android
Patent awarded to Apple last week suggests that a waterproof iPhone is in the works
Patent awarded to Apple last week suggests that a waterproof iPhone is in the works
Exynos 2400, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 run neck and neck when it comes to real-time gaming
Exynos 2400, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 run neck and neck when it comes to real-time gaming
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless