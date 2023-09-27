Amazon makes the Galaxy Tab S8 more affordable through this deal
A week ago, we shared an awesome Best Buy deal on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 series. Given that it was a “Deal of the Day,” the savings opportunity didn’t last more than 24 hours. Those who missed the chance to get the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 have yet another opportunity to get it at a bargain price.
Currently, Samsung’s last-year tablet is available for 14% less at Amazon, which lands it at just under $600 – precisely the price we saw for the device at Best Buy last week. It’s not the first time we’ve seen it with such an appealing discount, but the present deal is worthwhile nonetheless. After all, you get quite a bit of value for your investment.
One of the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is comparatively more manageable than its bigger brothers. With its 11-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers, the device is equally capable for everyday tasks like browsing through the web as it is for more demanding apps.
Unlike its biggest competitor, the Samsung tablet also arrives with the S Pen. That saves you additional expenses and is undoubtedly appreciated. Moreover, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on deck, which may not be the latest Qualcomm chipset, but it’s still quite capable and shouldn’t let you down.
Overall, if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the hugely capable and equally expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, we suggest you go for the vanilla variant. Now that it’s 14% cheaper on Amazon, it makes for a worthwhile investment.
And when you need the full-blown functionality of a laptop without actually using one, you can rely on the DeX mode. That allows you to view apps on a larger screen and connect various external devices to your tablet. Naturally, this mode is useful when you’re using the tablet for work-related tasks.
The Galaxy Tab S8 also has a large 8,000mAh battery on deck. That should be enough to get you through a busy day without connecting it to the plug. If there’s any downside, it’s that the battery doesn’t support wireless charging, but we wouldn’t say that’s something the average user can’t live without.
