The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is now $140 more affordable at Best Buy; snatch one now

Samsung Tablets Deals
Prepare your wallet, cuz another awesome deal is heading your way and your bank account would want you to take advantage of it.

Best Buy is currently selling the 128GB Wi-Fi version of Samsung's amazing Galaxy Tab S8 in Silver for just $559.99. And when you subtract $559.99 from the tablet's usual $699.99 price tag, you'll see that you now have the chance to save a whole $140 on this beautiful slate if you snatch it through this sweet deal right now!

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8 is still a pretty capable tablet with a lot of horsepower under the hood. It can run heavy apps and games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any issues. That said, there were some reports stating that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to get hot, so keep that in mind.

In addition to its awesome performance, the tablet has speakers tuned by AKG and a gorgeous 11-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV shows and movies on the go.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 8000mAh battery on deck, which should have enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. The slate also supports 45W wired charging, which can fill its tank in approximately 80 minutes.

Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8 is that it arrives with its own S Pen out of the box, allowing you to score extra savings since you won't have to buy one separately. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush.

While an older model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 still brings a lot to the table. Also, Best Buy's sweet discount makes this bad boy even more tempting. Just act fast on this deal, since you never know when this awesome slate will return to its usual price.

