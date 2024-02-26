The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is still up for grabs for less on Amazon, but it may not be for too long

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $100! The Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space is available at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon at the moment. The tablet offers top-tier performance, an awesome display and good battery life. It's a good value for money! $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon

We also encourage you to act fast! A few weeks ago, the tablet was discounted by 15%, but now it's at a 14% markdown. True, the difference between 15% and 14% is not that big; however, this shows that Amazon's discount on the Galaxy Tab S8 is becoming lower and lower, and you never know when Amazon will decide to return the slate to its original price.The Galaxy Tab S8 may not be among Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, but this does not mean it's not worth every single penny spent. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8 delivers top-tier performance, and it can handle pretty much anything, including heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. However, it's worth noting that there are reports claiming that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up quickly, so keep that in mind as well.In addition to its amazing performance, the Galaxy Tab S8 packs AKG-tuned speakers and a stunning 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for watching your favorite TV series on the go. On top of that, the slate boasts a 8000mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without needing to recharge. Additionally, there is 45W wired charging on board, capable of filling the battery in about 80 minutes.Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8 is that it sports an S Pen out of the box, saving you additional money, since you won't have to buy one separately.As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 still has a lot to offer. Also, it's even more tempting while enjoying that awesome discount on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you get one at a discounted price now, as it may be too late tomorrow.