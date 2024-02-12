An eye-catching deal on Amazon now lets you snag the awesome Galaxy Tab S8 at a sweet discount

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $102! The Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space is currently $102 off its price on Amazon and is a real bargain for money. This bad boy offers great performance, packs an awesome display and battery life, and even comes with its own stylus. $102 off (15%) Buy at Amazon

While we've seen better deals on the Galaxy Tab S8, like the one during Black Friday that discounted the tablet by a whopping $241, a $102 discount on this bad boy is still a pretty decent offer, especially considering what the Galaxy Tab S8 is capable of.Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8 still has a lot of firepower on board, allowing it to deal with anything you throw at it, including demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. However, you should know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to get hot according to some reports.But the Galaxy Tab S8 is not only a performance beast; it's great for binge-watching Netflix, thanks to its AKG-tuned speakers and a beautiful 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.In terms of battery life, the 8000mAh battery on board should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Moreover, the slate also packs 45W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in around 80 minutes.We also can't miss mentioning that the Galaxy Tab S8 also comes with its own S Pen, saving you extra cash from buying one separately. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still worth it, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag yours now!