Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

An eye-catching deal on Amazon now lets you snag the awesome Galaxy Tab S8 at a sweet discount

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An eye-catching deal on Amazon now lets you snag the awesome Galaxy Tab S8 at a sweet discount
If you are in the market for a new super-duper tablet, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon is selling the 128GB Wi-Fi version of the awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at a sweet 15% discount. This means you can now snag this bad boy for $102 off its price if you take advantage of this deal right now!

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $102!

The Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space is currently $102 off its price on Amazon and is a real bargain for money. This bad boy offers great performance, packs an awesome display and battery life, and even comes with its own stylus.
$102 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


While we've seen better deals on the Galaxy Tab S8, like the one during Black Friday that discounted the tablet by a whopping $241, a $102 discount on this bad boy is still a pretty decent offer, especially considering what the Galaxy Tab S8 is capable of.

Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8 still has a lot of firepower on board, allowing it to deal with anything you throw at it, including demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. However, you should know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to get hot according to some reports.

But the Galaxy Tab S8 is not only a performance beast; it's great for binge-watching Netflix, thanks to its AKG-tuned speakers and a beautiful 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of battery life, the 8000mAh battery on board should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Moreover, the slate also packs 45W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in around 80 minutes.

We also can't miss mentioning that the Galaxy Tab S8 also comes with its own S Pen, saving you extra cash from buying one separately. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still worth it, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag yours now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Another chance for the Honor Magic Flip to appear
Another chance for the Honor Magic Flip to appear
Android prepares for deeper integration: Sharing calls, hotspots, and more between devices
Android prepares for deeper integration: Sharing calls, hotspots, and more between devices
Is that a real-life photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra?
Is that a real-life photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra?
Probably the best Jabra buds around are on sale at their best price
Probably the best Jabra buds around are on sale at their best price
Hurry up and save on the awesome Galaxy S23 before Best Buy runs out of stock
Hurry up and save on the awesome Galaxy S23 before Best Buy runs out of stock
Doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 your weapon of choice against boredom
Doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 your weapon of choice against boredom
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless