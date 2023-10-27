Today only, get the S-Pen powered Galaxy Tab S7 FE for up to $150 off its price at Best Buy
If you are a Best Buy regular, you most likely know that the retailer has a special deal of the day every 24 hours, giving you limited time to capitalize on it. Usually, that special deal is on anything except an awesome mobile device, but today it's different.
Today's Best Buy deal of the day offers the incredible Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-range tablet with a sweet discount of up to $150. The 64GB variant is $130 off its price and can be yours for just $399.99, while the 128GB and 256GB models are discounted by $150 and $100 and are available for $449.99 and $579.99, respectively.
Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a solid mid-range silicon, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has plenty of firepower and can deal with daily stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues. You will also be able to play light games on it.
Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a huge 10,090 mAh battery, making it an awesome device for entertainment and binge-watching Netflix. Furthermore, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage even if you go for the 64GB model.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a nice budget-friendly mid-range tablet, and if you are in the market for such a slate, you should definitely act fast and get one today before the offer ends.
On top of all we've just mentioned, the slate even comes with its own S Pen, which is pretty awesome since you won't have to spend extra cash to buy one separately. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even as a digital paintbrush in case you want to turn your slate into a digital canvas.
