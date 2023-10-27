Today only, get the S-Pen powered Galaxy Tab S7 FE for up to $150 off its price at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB: Save $130! Get the awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 64GB of storage from Best Buy and save $130. The tablet has good performance, and it's currently a bargain at the retailer. $130 off (25%) $399 99 $529 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB: Save $150! Get the awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 128GB of storage from Best Buy and save $150. The tablet has good performance, and it's currently a bargain at the retailer. $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB: Save $100! Get the awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage from Best Buy and save $100. The tablet has good performance, and it's currently a bargain at the retailer. $100 off (15%) $579 99 $679 99 Buy at BestBuy

Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a solid mid-range silicon, thehas plenty of firepower and can deal with daily stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues. You will also be able to play light games on it.Additionally, thesports a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a huge 10,090 mAh battery, making it an awesome device for entertainment and binge-watching Netflix. Furthermore, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage even if you go for the 64GB model.On top of all we've just mentioned, the slate even comes with its own S Pen, which is pretty awesome since you won't have to spend extra cash to buy one separately. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even as a digital paintbrush in case you want to turn your slate into a digital canvas.Overall, theis a nice budget-friendly mid-range tablet, and if you are in the market for such a slate, you should definitely act fast and get one today before the offer ends.